Indian cricket fans was witness to one ugly spat between Gautam Gambhir and Sreesanth. The former India teammates got engaged in a heated argument during a Legends League Cricket (LLC) match on Wednesday. Gautam was playing for India Capitals while Sreesanth was playing for Gujarat Giants. While it is not clear, what started the fight, Sreesanth could be seen giving Gautam Gambhir a long stare after getting hit for boundaries. Then the former India opener also stared back.

Then in a separate video, the two could be seen charging at each other. Sreesanth later said in a video on Instagram that Sreesanth claimed Gautam Gambhir called him a 'fixer'.

"I have not used a single bad word or used a single abusive word to him. I only said, "What are you saying? What are you saying?" In fact, I kept laughing in a sarcastic way because he kept calling me "Fixer, fixer, you are a fixer, F*** off fixer". This is the language that was used." Sreesanth said in an Instagram post. "When they were trying to control him, he kept on calling me fixer," Sreesanth said.

In another video, Sreesanth said that he was not at fault.

"I am not at all at fault here. I just wanted to clear the air straight away. What Mr Gauti has done, sooner or later all of you will get to know. The words which he used and the things he said on a cricket field, live, is not acceptable. My family, my state, everybody has gone through so much. I fought that battle with all your support. Now people want to down me for no reason. Even when myteam is dooing well, he said things he shouldn't have said. I will surely let you know what he said,” Sreesanth said.

"What's the point of representing people if you don't respect your own colleagues? Even in live broadcasting when he is asked about Virat, he never speaks about him, he speaks about something else. I don't want to go further in detail. Just want to say I am very hurt and my family is hurt and my dear ones are hurt. And the way he said things…. Just want to I haven't used a single bad word or a single abuse, nothing. He just kept on saying words which he always does,” Sreesanth added.

Advertisement

Sreesanth's wife Bhuvneshwari also reacted on the incident.

"It is so shocking to hear from Sree that a player who has played for India with him for many years can stoop to this level. Even after so many years of retirement from

Active cricket. After all upbringing matters a lot and it shows up when these kind of behaviour comes up on ground. Shocking truly shocking," Bhuvneshwari Sreesanth wrote while commenting on a video post by her husband on Instagram.