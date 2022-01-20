Former Team India U19 captain Unmukt Chand announced his arrival in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia with sublime power hitting during his second outing for Melbourne Renegades in the tournament. Chand, who had disappointed with a six-run knock on his BBL debut, roared back to form as he stroked his way to 29 runs off 22 balls that included one four and two sixes. Chand opened his account with a magnificent pull shot behind the wicket for a six and proved to be an able ally to captain Aaron Finch who scored 82 runs off 64 balls. After the knock, Chand said that he was grateful as a "dream" came true with him playing at the famous Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Taking to Twitter, Chand wrote:

"It's been a dream come true 2 play at the @MCG. Felt a childlike energy entering the G. Not the result we wanted, nonetheless, a gud outing. Hopefully can take a lot of +ves frm this & apply on my nxt & coming adventures. Feels good 2 be back on the big stage. @BBL @RenegadesBBL."

However, despite Finch and Chand's extraordinary hitting, Renegades ended up one run short of the 170-run target against Sydney Thunder.

Gurinder Sandhu took three wickets while Tanveer Sangha also bowled nicely to capture two in his spell.

Earlier, batting first, Thunder rode on openers Usman Khawaja and Alex Hales' brilliance to post a competitive score.

Cameron Boyce was the pick of the bowlers for Renegades as he claimed an impressive five-wicket haul.