Shubman Gill will be expected to excel not just as captain in the India vs England Test series, starting on June 20, but as a batter too. While Gill's performnace at home has been great, the same cannot be said about his overseas performance. While his overseas average is just 27.53 (716 runs in 15 games, 1 centry), at home it is 42.03 (1177 in 17 matches, 4 centuries). In the midst of this, Gill will be expected to lead India to its first series win in England since 2007.

Former England batter Nick Knight said that Ben Stokes' men will target Shubman Gill in particular.

"I think that's going to be pretty crucial because every side, and England will do it. You can bet your bottom dollar, England will do it. No side is more vulnerable than when its captain is feeling a little under pressure and vulnerable. That has a huge impact on the whole dressing room, right? So England will target Shubman Gill. England will try and knock him over. England will try and make him feel uncomfortable," Knight told TOI.

"Because they'll feel that that might have a knock-on effect with those around him. So it's a huge series for Shugman Gill. Who, by the way, I am a huge fan of. And have been for a long, long time. I remember seeing Shubman at 18, 19 in an Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand. And I went, wow, this boy can play."

Knight also pointd out at a technical flaw in Gill's batting that the hosts will try to exploit.

"Well, when I've been out in India (for IPL commentary), I always highlight the same thing, really. Sometimes with Shubman, more so when you're sort of a little lacking in confidence and striving for things a little bit for your form, sometimes that front leg just pushes across a little bit too much. And, therefore, the rotation of the body and accessing the ball and playing around that front pad. But of late, I haven't seen that quite so much, if I'm brutally honest," Nick Knight told news agency PTI.

"...But it becomes more important when you've got a left-armer coming over the wicket and swinging it back into the pads. That's something that he will probably be always aware of. That line outside off stump, again, will be the challenge for all these top-order players, particularly in England."