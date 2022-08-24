In an age where T20 franchise leagues are mushrooming throughout the world, several experts have felt that the real loser in the scenario is ODI cricket. Ever since the retirement of England all-rounder Ben Stokes from ODIs, many are speculating about the future of the 50-over format. A lot of former cricketers have also expressed their concern over whether ODI cricket is adding any value to the international calendar or not. Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has even gone to the extent of backing calls for reducing the number of overs in ODIs, saying ODIs have been played for 50 overs for far too long.

Now, Cheteshwar Pujara has also voiced his opinion on the issue. A twitter user asked him on the social media platform: "Do you think Is ODI cricket losing its popularity ??" To which, Pujara replied: "Unfortunately yes it is losing its popularity."

Unfortunately yes it is losing its popularity https://t.co/uQgdBLYGkN — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) August 24, 2022

Meanwhile, Pujara has completed 5,000 List A cricket runs. India's Test veteran accomplished this landmark during his side's One Day Cup match against Middlesex at Hove on Tuesday. Pujara unleashed a rare side of him during his side Sussex's match against Middlesex, smashing 132 runs in just 90 balls with 20 fours and two sixes. He was striking runs at a great strike rate of 146.66.

With this century, Pujara has an overall List A record (which also includes limited overs games other than international matches as well, plus ODIs) is 5,059 runs in 111 games across 109 innings at an average of 57.48. His best score in this format is 174. Pujara has scored 14 centuries and 31 half-centuries in this format.

England's Graham Gooch (22,211) and Graeme Hick (22,059), India's Sachin Tendulkar (21,999), Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakara (19,456) and West Indies great Vivian Richards (16,995) are the top-five run-scorers in List A cricket.