Team India's unbeaten run at the ICC Champions Trophy remained uninterrupted as Rohit Sharma's men defeated New Zealand in the final on Sunday. The thrilling contest concluded with the skipper Rohit leading the run-scoring charts for his team, helping India clinch the coveted title for the third time in the nation's history (2 victories and 1 shared). Courtesy of the win, the team was also rewarded with a hefty cash prize of Rs 20 crore by the International Cricket Council. However, interestingly, it still remains lesser than the salary being fetched by Rishabh Pant, the most-expensive buy at IPL 2025 auction.

Champions Trophy title brings along an amount of Rs 20 crore ($2.24 million) for Rohit Sharma's team. The subcontinent giants scripted history at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium as they defeated the Kiwis by 4 wickets. New Zealand, on the other hand, would be awarded with Rs. 9.72 crore ($1.12 million) for finishing second in the tournament.

Notably, Rishabh Pant, who didn't feature in a single match during the course of the tournament, was bought for INR 27 crore by the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2025 auction.

BCCI Hails India's Champions Trophy Triumph

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) which is also expected to reward the Indian players for their trophy-winning run in the tournament, lauded the team's effort in Dubai to bring the coveted title home after 12 years.

"From the very outset, the team pursued excellence, overcoming formidable challenges with a brand of cricket that was both fearless and disciplined. Their unbeaten run in an ICC tournament is a true reflection of their consistency, strategic execution, and hunger to succeed on the global stage. The final against New Zealand was the perfect culmination of this journey - an exhibition of resilience and high-pressure mastery," the BCCI statement read.

Roger Binny, BCCI president, said, "This triumph is a landmark moment for Indian cricket, following the high of last year's T20 World Cup success. To dominate yet another global tournament and bring home the Champions Trophy is a phenomenal achievement. The team has played with unparalleled consistency and character, and I congratulate captain Rohit Sharma, Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, and the entire squad for their historic success."