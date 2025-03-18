Pakistan cricket has been in doldrums for a while despite the changes that have been made in virtually every department. Be it captaincy, coaching, selection committee or even administration, the Pakistan Cricket Board has produced multiple knee-jerk reactions to the team's results over the last couple of years. Yet, results haven't gone the team's way. Inzamam-ul-Haq, one of Pakistan's greatest cricketers in history, has fired a blunt warning to the PCB, saying if they don't find a solution to the problem soon, the cricketing graph of the nation would sink further.

"In the past two years, the performance of the Pakistan team has been on a decline. If we don't work in the right direction, we will continue to fall further," said Inzamam, as per Cricket Pakistan.

Inzamam also spoke against the constant changes that have been made in Pakistan ever since the 2023 ODI World Cup concluded. The former captain isn't on board with such switch changes in the team and management. He has urged the board to sit down and think about resolving the issues in the team.

"Changing management, coaches, and players repeatedly will not solve the problem. We need to sit down and think about where the mistakes are being made."

"Instead of making too many changes, we need to think carefully about where things are going wrong. If there are constant changes, players won't gain the confidence they need, and the situation will remain the same," he further added.

Inzamam also spoke about Babar Azam, arguably the most sought-after batter in the team. Babar has been at the thick of criticism that Pakistan have been getting of late. Inzamam wants the board to re-instill faith in its players and work with them to identify and correct the mistakes.

"Babar Azam is a top player. Everyone goes through a rough patch, but the national team hasn't been playing good cricket for the past few months," Inzamam further said.

Advertisement

"Trust the management and the players, and work together to identify where the mistakes are," he further said.