Former India captain and star batter Virat Kohli extended his "best wishes" to the U19 Indian team that will be taking on England in the U19 World Cup final later today. India and England clash for the title at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua on Saturday. Virat Kohli himself had led India to the U19 World Cup title when they beat South Africa in the 2008 final in Kuala Lumpur. Taking to social media, Virat Kohli wrote: "Best wishes to our U-19 boys for the World Cup final".

India is the most successful team in U19 World Cup history, winning the title a record four times.

England have won the trophy just once, way back in 1998.

Earlier this week, Virat Kohli had interacted with a few members of the current U19 Indian cricket team.

Virat Kohli congratulated them and also spoke about what it means to play in an U19 World Cup final.

"He gave his best wishes to us. When senior players speaks to the team, the team morale goes up. He told us normal, basic things about executing our game plan and playing according to the game situation. It was a good interaction with him," India U19 captain Yash Dhull said of the interaction with Kohli.

"It was really good to interact with you virat kohli bhaiyya. Learnt some important things about life and cricket from you which will help us in getting better in upcoming times," wrote team's premier pace-bowling all-rounder Rajvardhan Hangargekar on his Instagram stories.

"Some valuable tips from the GOAT before the final," wrote U19 spinner Kaushal Tambe.

The India vs England U19 final begins at 6:30pm IST.