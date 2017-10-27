Tough To Stand For National Anthem For 52 Seconds? Gautam Gambhir Joins Debate

Gautam Gambhir asked his followers how 'tough' was it to stand for the National Anthem for 52 seconds.

Many public personalities have come out in recent times and expressed their views on the ongoing debate regarding the playing of the National Anthem in movie halls. On Friday, it was the turn of India cricketer Gautam Gambhir to have his say on the matter. The left-hander took to Twitter to ask his followers how 'tough' was it to stand for the National Anthem for 52 seconds when one could wait outside a club for 20 minutes and wait outside a restaurant for 30 minutes. Gambhir's strong views split Twitter right down the middle with many disagreeing with what the cricketer had to say while others praising him for his stand.

"Standin n waitin outsid a club:20 mins.Standin n waitin outsid favourite restaurant 30 mins.Standin for national anthem: 52 secs. Tough?," Gambhir tweeted on his official handle.

Standin n waitin outsid a club:20 mins.Standin n waitin outsid favourite restaurant 30 mins.Standin for national anthem: 52 secs. Tough? — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 27, 2017

Some Twitter users questioned Gambhir's statement by giving their take on the matter.

Standing outside the club: personal choice.

Standing outside fav restaurant: personal choice.

Standing for anthem : personal choice.



Tough? — Aadesh Chaudhary (@fightadeshfight) October 27, 2017

Duty: Paying taxes - Adverse effects are highly monetory

Choice: National Anthem - Adverse effects are egoistic

Understand the difference. — Roache Material (@gunsandroches) October 27, 2017

And no one is supposed to frce any1 to stnd.

We lve our country n we don't need 2 prove it at cinema hall whre it is played at time of entry — Anil Kumar Singh (@Anilsingh0207) October 27, 2017

No one Compelled you to stand outside restaurant.

No one Compelled you to stand outside a club.

But National Anthem is being Imposed upon. — Free World(@tarunkadian00) October 27, 2017

Standing up for national anthem is not nessasary and decided by supreme court

So no compulsory to stand — DEBKANCHAN MITRA (@DEBKANCHAN) October 27, 2017

Others were in complete agreement with the cricketer and praised him for taking a stand.

Gauti You are on point and best celebrity nationalist any day ..Proud of you — (@TheQueen_008) October 27, 2017

well said — (@D_of_soldier) October 27, 2017

My respect for you is increasing day by day. Your Patriotism level is damn high! No one can match this level. — BRING BACK GAUTI (@rimujha5) October 27, 2017

Not at all Gauti..it isn't & it shouldn't be tough at all..!! Its our duty.. — SAGGARIKA S DATTA (@saggarika) October 27, 2017

Fabulous ure one of d most smart n sensible players — Pooh(@iPGaur) October 27, 2017

Straight drive sir..!! — Sudhanshu Singh (@sudhanshu6617) October 27, 2017

Rules that require the National Anthem to be played before every movie screening can be modified but the government should take a call instead of "shooting from the court's shoulder", the Supreme Court said on Monday, noting, "We don't have to wear patriotism on our sleeve".

Even though the left-hander isn't wearing India colours at the moment, he continues to strike a chord with fans off the field.

Gambhir was recently in the news after he said that he would pay for the education of the daughter of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Police Abdul Rasheed, who was martyred in an attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag.

Gambhir, who is always vocal about issues regarding India's armed forces, had announced earlier in the year that his foundation would pay for all the education expenses for children of 25 CRPF personnel martyred in an attack by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's south Sukma.