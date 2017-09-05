 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Gautam Gambhir Says He Will Fund Education of Killed J&K Cop's Daughter

Updated: 05 September 2017 13:59 IST

Gambhir, who is always vocal about issues regarding India's armed forces, had announced earlier in the year that his foundation would pay for all the education expenses for children of 25 CRPF personnel martyred in an attack by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's south Sukma area on Monday.

Gautam Gambhir Says He Will Fund Education of Killed J&K Cop's Daughter
Gautam Gambhir has always been vocal about issues regarding India's armed forces. © NDTV

Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir said on Tuesday that he would pay for the education of the daughter of assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police Abdul Rasheed who was martyred in an attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag. "Zohra,I can't put u 2 sleep wid a lullaby but I'll help u 2 wake up 2 live ur dreams. Will support ur education 4 lifetime. Zohra,plz don't let those tears fall as i doubt even Mother Earth can take d weight of ur pain. Salutes to ur martyred dad ASI,Abdul Rashid," Gambhir tweeted.

Gambhir, who is always vocal about issues regarding India's armed forces, had announced earlier in the year that his foundation would pay for all the education expenses for children of 25 CRPF personnel martyred in an attack by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's south Sukma.

The left-hander stated that he would fund the education of these children through the Gautam Gambhir Foundation and that process to ensure the same was already underway.

The Gambhir-led Kolkata Knight Riders had team sported black arm bands during an Indian Premier League match against Rising Pune Supergiant in Pune as a tribute to the martyred CRPF men.

The Delhi cricketer said it was not easy to focus on the match after the Chhattisgarh incident.

Even though the stylish left-hander isn't wearing India colors at the moment, he continues to strike a chord with fans off the field. In a touching initiative, Gambhir launched a campaign last month to feed the poor and hungry free of cost at West Patel Nagar in New Delhi. With the help of this initiative, Gambhir wants to make sure nobody goes hungry.

Impressed by Gambhir's heart-touching initiative, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan replied to the Kolkata Knight Riders' captain by tweeting: "Let me know my Captain how I can be of use to ur initiative. Bless u,".

Topics : India Cricket Gautam Gambhir
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Gambhir posted two emotional tweets addressing Zohra
  • Gambhir said he would fund her education
  • He had earlier done the same for children of martyred CRPF personnel
Related Articles
Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag Wish People On Ganesh Chaturthi
Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag Wish People On Ganesh Chaturthi
Gautam Gambhir's Brutally Honest Take On Yuvraj Singh's India Future
Gautam Gambhir's Brutally Honest Take On Yuvraj Singh's India Future
Touched By Gautam Gambhir's Initiative, Shah Rukh Khan Wants to Chip In
Touched By Gautam Gambhir's Initiative, Shah Rukh Khan Wants to Chip In
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 110
3 England 105
4 Australia 100
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 31 August 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.