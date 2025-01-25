After a disappointing outing in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he was dropped from a match too, Shubman Gill made a memorable return to domestic red-ball cricket, with a century for Punjab in the Ranji Trophy. Despite lacking support from the other end of the pitch, Gill brought up his century, scoring 102 runs off 171 balls before being undone in a controversial manner. Due to the absence of the Decision Review System in the Ranji Trophy, Gill couldn't challenge his dismissal.

Gill was livid with the manner of his dismissal as he believed to have edged the ball onto his pads, yet was given out by the umpire. With no DRS in the Ranji Trophy, Gill couldn't challenge the call. Gill even tossed his bat onto the ground in frustration. Here's the video:

Shubman Gill was not out but umpire give him LBW and there was no DRS Gill was looking frustrated as his team lose the match pic.twitter.com/aE0b0gYQc3 — Ahmed Says (@AhmedGT_) January 25, 2025

As for the match, He was the eighth batsmen dismissed in the Punjab second essay after they conceded a huge 420-run lead in the first innings. Punjab had scored a paltry 55 in their first innings with Gill contributing just four runs.

They were 24 for 2 in 13 overs in their second innings at stumps on the second day Friday. In the end, Punjab were shot out for 213 in 63.4 overs in their second innings to lose by an innings and 207 runs.

Karnataka, who had made 475 in 122.1 overs in their first innings with Ravichandran Smaran (203) scoring his maiden first class double hundred, collected seven points, including a bonus point for an innings win. Pacer Yashovardhan Parantap and leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal took three wickets each for Karnataka during Punjab's second innings.

Gill had failed to impress in the recent five-match Test series in Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The 25-year-old right-hander was unable to put up any significant contribution.

With PTI Inputs