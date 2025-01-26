England captain Jos Buttler etched his name in the record books by becoming the highest run-scorer against India in T20 Internationals. The milestone came during the second T20I of the India-England series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, where Buttler surpassed West Indies star Nicholas Pooran to claim the top spot, as per Wisden. After losing the first match of the series in Kolkata by eight wickets, England sought a comeback in Chennai. Winning the toss, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav put England into bat. England's innings got off to a shaky start, with Phil Salt dismissed in the first over, bringing Buttler to the crease.

The England skipper wasted no time in taking on the Indian bowlers, smashing 45 off 30 balls before falling to Axar Patel. He scored a half-century in the previous game in Kolkata, highlighting his form in the series. England managed to post 165/6, but their efforts proved insufficient as Tilak Varma's unbeaten fifty guided India to victory.

During his innings, Buttler crossed the 600-run mark against India in T20Is, becoming the first player to achieve this feat. His current tally of 611 runs surpasses Nicholas Pooran's 592, with Buttler achieving the milestone in four more matches than the West Indian batter.

Buttler joins an elite group of players who have scored over 500 T20I runs against India, including Glenn Maxwell (574), David Miller (524), and Aaron Finch (500). He also becomes the 13th player in T20I history to score over 600 runs against a single opponent. Only Virat Kohli (794 vs. Australia) and Babar Azam (880 vs. New Zealand) have managed to cross the 700-run mark against one team.

Buttler was delighted with the aggression his side exhibited to turn the moderate chase into an exhilarating affair, even though his side fell to a 2-0 series deficit.

