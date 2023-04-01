One of the greatest cricketers of all time, Virat Kohli remains an icon in the sporting spectrum. While Sachin Tendulkar is the man Kohli has idolised growing up, there are some non-cricketing heroes too that the talismanic batter has sought inspiration from. In a video shared by his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Kohli was asked about a hypothetical situation where he is sitting with sporting greats like Cristiano Ronaldo and Roger Federer -- two athletes he admires a lot. The Indian cricket star gave a brilliant response.

"I'll just keep quiet and listen to both of them, to be very honest. I don't have much to add to that conversation. I'll just soak it in and listen to some of the greatest athletes in the history," said Kohli in reply, in a video shared by RCB.

RCB, as a franchise, has done multiple rounds of interviews with some of its current and former stars. Even AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle got together for a fun chat session where the former spoke about his first interaction with Kohli.

De Villiers even revealed that he found Kohli 'cocky and arrogant' when he first met him.

"I thought that he was quite cocky and arrogant when I met him for the first time. He had this hairstyle and smirk. But the moment I came to know him better, I knew that he was a different guy. The more I knew him, the more my respect for him grew as a human. I think that he has a barrier around him when I got to meet him for the first time. And that barrier opened up when I started interacting with him as a person. Lots of respect after our first meeting," De Villiers had said.

Kohli is gearing up for the 16th edition of the IPL with RCB. The franchise hasn't yet tasted success in the T20 league and Virat would be determined to change that.