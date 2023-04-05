India's triumph at the 2011 World Cup is remembered for MS Dhoni's title-winning six, as well as the 91-run knock that Gautam Gambhir played at the top after Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar's early dismissals. However, there remain other top contributors to the team's triumph as well, one of which was Yuvraj Singh. The all-rounder played a key role in India's World Cup-winning journey despite not being in the pink of health. It was only later found out that Yuvraj was battling cancer.

Sharing stories from the 2011 World Cup, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh recalled how Yuvraj would keep coughing in the middle of the pitch, only to find out later that he had cancer.

"Yuvraj was unwell and he used to face anxiety before matches. Even while batting he used to cough, and sometimes puke. I used to ask him 'why do you cough so much? Look at your age and what are you doing!' But we didn't know what he was going through, and he played the World Cup during that illness.

"Later he found out those were signs of cancer. But then we were making fun of him as we were not aware of the situation, but hats off to the champion," said Harbhajan on Star Sports.

The retired spinner feels India would not have gone all the way in the World Cup if they didn't have Yuvraj in the squad.

"Not once but twice he helped us win the World Cup. I feel India wouldn't have won the World Cup in 2011 if Yuvraj Singh wasn't there. A player like Yuvraj was not there in the past, or now as they are one of a kind." said Bhajji.