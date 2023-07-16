The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced men and women's squads for the 19th Asian Games which are set to take place between September 23 and October 8 in Hangzhou, China. Given that the men's ODI World Cup will be taking place simultaneously, the Board has named a second-string team for the Asiad which will be led by Ruturaj Gaikwad. Many young cricketers made the cut into the 15-member team and one of the names on the list was rising star Rinku Singh.

The left-handed batter, who shot to fame with his heroics against Gujarat Titans in Indian Premier League 2023, has finally got his maiden national call-up.

Ever since the Kolkata Knight Riders batter slammed GT pacer Yash Dayal to help his side chase down 28 runs in the last five balls with the help of five consecutive sixes, the story of his struggle was no more a secret.

To a boy who once denied the job of mopping the floor of a coaching center despite lack of money and remaining focused on his dreams of playing for the country, an India cap is definitely going to be a really big thing. Rinku feels that he would be in tears on that momentous occasion.

"I am a strong guy but a bit emotional as well. I am pretty sure there will be some tears when I wear the India jersey for the first time. It has been a long and a tough journey," Rinku told RevSportz.

"Everyone dreams to play for India, wear that jersey. I don't think a lot about the future because the more you think, the more burden you put yourself under. I take life as one day at a time. But yes, whoever takes up professional sports wants to represent their country one day or the other.

"I know for the fact that my family, my parents will be happier than me to see me wear the Indian jersey. They have been waiting for this for years now. They have seen my struggle, they have helped me, been with me through all my ups and downs. The day I don the jersey will be a day dedicated to them."