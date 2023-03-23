India conceded a rare series defeat at home as Australia turned the tide on the hosts to win the series-deciding third and final ODI in Chennai on Wednesday. Chasing a target of 270, India seemed to be in control of the proceedings when Virat Kohli slammed his 65th ODI half-century. However, Kohli played a loose shot off Ashton Agar's delivery and perished on 54. After his dismissal, India's innings crumbled as the hosts conceded the series. Former India batter Mohammad Kaif wasn't happy with Kohli's selection, saying that it lacked planning.

"It was a chip shot. There was no planning. The ball had gone one bounce to Warner in the previous over. He just survived there. If you want to hit a six, you have to commit. When Virat Kohli decides something, he does it with certainty. You cannot play a half-hearted shot. When the ball becomes soft, the ball doesn't travel. You will not be able to hit the ball into gaps, you will have to put power there," Kaif told Star Sports.

Speaking of the match, Australian spinners Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar turned the match to hand India their first one-day international series defeat at home since 2019.

The visitors won the match by 21 runs after bowling out the hosts for 248 in the last over.

Zampa was named player of the match but said his spin-partner Agar, who finished with 2-41, actually "changed the game".

The 2-1 win in the series was also important practice on South Asian pitches for Australia before the ODI World Cup in India later this year.

(With AFP Inputs)