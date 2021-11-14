Having ended his tenure as Team India head coach, Ravi Shastri took to Twitter to thank the national team, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane for the "memories". The former cricketer saw his tenure end after India's from the ongoing T20 World Cup. He will be replaced by Rahul Dravid, who will take over from the upcoming home T20I series against New Zealand. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Now that the penny has dropped...thank you so much for making me part of this incredible journey. Memories that I will cherish and a team that I will continue to back till the time I'm able to watch the sport #TeamIndia @imVkohli @ImRo45 @ajinkyarahane88".

Here is the post:

Under Shastri, India played in 43 Test matches, winning 25 and losing in 13 fixtures. Also, they played 76 ODIs and 65 T20Is, emerging victorious in 51 ODIs and 43 T20Is.

Despite the good record under Shastri, India failed to win an ICC title. In the ongoing T20 World Cup, India crashed out of the Super 12 stage and finished third in Group 2. The Men in Blue failed to win against New Zealand and Pakistan in their Super 12 group.

The upcoming home T20I series has seen BCCI appoint Rohit as captain for the fixtures and Kohli has been rested. Meanwhile, KL Rahul will serve as Rohit's deputy in the T20I matches against the Blackcaps.