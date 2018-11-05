 
Ajinkya Rahane Reveals How He Stays Composed During Hard Times

Updated: 05 November 2018 22:25 IST

Out-of-favour Ajinkya Rahane made his last appearance for the Indian ODI side in February 2018.

Ajinkya Rahane has not been included in Team India's One-day International set-up. © Instagram

Ajinkya Rahane has not been included in Team India's One-day International set-up since February 2018 due to his inconsistent performance. But Ajinkya Rahane ensures he maintains a positive mindset during such tough times. Recently, Ajinkya Rahane revealed that he tries to live in the present and stay as mentally strong as possible. The 30-year-old also said that a lot of people attempt to give him sympathy, but the solution lies in keeping such people at bay and staying focused.

"Sometimes there is a phase where you score a 20 or a 30 and you feel I can get a big one, but your mind goes in the future and things change. It is important to stay in the present and keep mentally strong," Rahane was quoted as saying by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

"A lot of people come to give you sympathy when things don't work out, but you need to keep such people away and not think of negative things," Rahane added.

Middle-order batsman Rahane is also poised to make a comeback in the 50-over squad for the national team and play the World Cup.

Rahane, who recently notched up an unbeaten 144 runs for India C, also said that playing domestic cricket during the break has helped him gain confidence.

"I am confident of making a comeback and I am confident of playing the World Cup. That is why I played domestic cricket because it helped me and I am sure I will bounce back," Rahane said.

Rahane has played 90 ODIs with an average of 35.26 and the highest score of 111, which he scored against Sri Lanka in 2014.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Ajinkya Rahane Cricket
Highlights
  • Rahane made his last appearance for the Indian ODI side in February 2018
  • Middle-order batsman Rahane is also poised to make a comeback
  • Rahane recently notched up an unbeaten 144 runs for India C
