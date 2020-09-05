As the country celebrated Teachers' Day, former and current cricketers took to social media to covey their heartfelt gratitude to their teachers, mentors and coaches who helped them learn different skills and become a better human being. The Teachers' Day is celebrated across the country on September 5 every year -- the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan who served as country's first vice-president and second president. Ajinkya Rahane, India's vice-captain in the longest format, took to Twitter to thank everyone who satisfied his quest to learn new things. "Everyday I have the quest to learn a little more from my mentors my game, my teammates, my coaches, my family and everyone around. #HappyTeachersDay to everyone who has ever taught me anything. Here's to letting the urge to learn, never die," Rahane tweeted.

Rahane's Delhi Capitals teammate, Shikhar Dhawan thanked his childhood coach Madal Sharma for guiding him and helping him get where he is today.

"On #TeachersDay, I'd like to thank and appreciate my childhood coach Madan Sharma ji for guiding me and helping me get to where I am today," Dhawan wrote on Instagram.

Apart from Rahane and Dhawan, former India openers Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir and legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble also expressed their gratitude to their teachers and coaches.

"To all the teachers who have guided me. A big Gratitude. Folded hands#HappyTeachersDay," Kumble's post read.

Gambhir, who top scored for India in the 2011 World Cup final, wrote that he owes all his success to his teachers and mentors who taught him different skills.

"I couldn't have been where I am without all those who taught me Owe it all to them! #HappyTeachersDay," Gambhir tweeted.

Most current Indian cricketers are in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to take part in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which will kick-off on September 19.