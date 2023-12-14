Pakistan begin a fresh journey, under new captain Shan Masood, when they take on Australia in the first Test in Perth on Wednesday. Shan Masood's first Test outing as a skipper has seen a plethora of changes in the squad with all-rounder Aamir Jamal and right-arm pacer Khurram Shahzad bound to make their Test debut. The other major change is that after a long time, Babar Azam will be seen as only a player. After Pakistan's poor outing at the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023, the signs were there that Babar Azam might be replaced as captain.

It happened and several experts believe that this might benefit Babar Azam, the batter.

"Babar resigned, Shaheen became the captain of the T20I side. Shan Masood has been made the test captain. Mohammed Hafeez has been made the director of cricket and he is also the coach for the Australia Tour. Wahab Riaz is the chief selector. It's good in a was because they have just retired. They will bring in a different energy, new ideas," Wasim Akram said on Sportskeeda.

Gautam Gambhir, who was part of the discussion, said that the world will see a new Babar Azam now.

"You will see a new Babar Azam now. I had said before the World Cup that he cane be the best batter. But there was the pressure of captaincy. Now, the world will see a new Babar Azam, a different Babar Azam," Gambhir said.

"I agree. I had a given this idea to Babar Azam a couple of years ago that don't do captaincy in league cricket. Big player, take your money, play your game, get runs, go home, and then to the next event," Wasim Akram said.

"Pakistan's captaincy is alright, but the league brings extra stress without any reason," said Akram, who previously worked with Babar at Karachi Kings.

Then Gautam Gambhir added: "Babar Azam does not need to prove anything. Honestly, he will not get anything by winning PSL. He should go out there and become the best batter out there."

After showcasing a good temperament in the recently concluded ODI World Cup, Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique will continue to open for Pakistan in the first Test against Australia.

Former skipper Babar Azam will stay at his usual No. 4 spot, while, the spin duties have been entrusted to Salman Ali Agha in the absence of Abrar Ahmed.

In the absence of Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf, the pace bowling will be spearheaded by Shaheen Afridi and supported by Faheem.