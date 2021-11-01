Two defeats in two games have left the Indian team battered and bruised, and on the brink of a shocking exit from the T20 World Cup. The loss to the Blackcaps left India's hopes of making it to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup hanging by a thread. While an inquest into India's woeful showing will surely be done by the cricket board once the team is back, former cricketers and fans on social media have already had their say on the matter following the defeat to New Zealand.

The likes of Virender Sehwag, Wasim Jaffer, VVS Laxman among others expressed their disappointment while some fans slammed the display against New Zealand by sharing memes.

Very disappointing from India. NZ were amazing. India's body language wasn't great, poor shot selection & like few times in the past, New Zealand have virtually ensured we won't make it to the next stage. This one will hurt India & time for some serious introspection #IndvsNZ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 31, 2021

This phase too pass, yes its not our days. Lets all support #TeamIndia in this Difficult situation rather than crtising them.

Heartbroken 4 sure & we have not at all in game from starting. But this is Game of cricket, Team who is best on the days wins it.#INDvNZ #T20WorldCup — Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) October 31, 2021

This defeat should hurt Team India. Tentative with the bat, their shot selection was questionable. New Zealand bowled superbly, but India made their task easier. With their net run rate also taking a beating, a semifinal spot looks a distant dream #INDvNZ #T20WorldCup — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 31, 2021

It's not looking good for India.. but we all want India to stay in the tournament. This early exit of India won't be good for the event #INDvsNZ #ICCT20WorldCup — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) October 31, 2021

Well done NZ you were too good today. And for team India, they need to get together and perform miracles. Time is running out. #indvsnz — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 31, 2021

India haven't competed. And while it was always going to be a three way battle in the group, I don't think anyone saw this coming. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 31, 2021

India should take a leaf out of all other countries ... Allow their players to play in other leagues around the World to gain experience ... #India #T20WorldCup — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 31, 2021

Let's be honest ... For all the talent & depth in #India cricket they under achieved massively for years in white ball Cricket ... #Fact #T20WorldCup — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 31, 2021

We have adored them, applauded them, admired them & awarded them. We don't mind their losing but we do mind their not even putting up a fight. The captain needn't tell us what went wrong (we could see that for ourselves); he needs to tell us WHY!:https://t.co/G4xNxt9N4T — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 1, 2021

I always support my country..

But the truth is;_#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/X6DDpqLWk8 — Ankur | Tripathi | (@AnkurTiiiiii) October 31, 2021

India's performances in the T20 World Cup so far have been utterly shambolic. Indian players have meekly surrendered in both the matches so far, barely even landing a punch on their opponents.

While many might point to Virat Kohli's rotten luck with the coin toss, the performance still has been far from what is expected from a world-class outfit like India.

The toss, though, has played a part. The Indian batters on both occasions have had to graft with batting becoming easier in the second innings due to the dew factor.

Nevertheless, scoring just 110 for seven in 20 overs is just not enough, no matter what the batting conditions are later in the match.

Virat Kohli is the only Indian batter to score a half-century in two matches, but more worryingly Jasprit Bumrah is the only wicket-taker for India in the tournament so far.

India still have three matches remaining in the T20 World Cup -- against Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia. India will hope they can beat Afghanistan and pray for a massive favour from Mohammad Nabi's team when it takes on New Zealand.

But a loss for New Zealand against Afghanistan still doesn't guarantee India a place in the semis. Two crushing defeats mean India's net run-rate is absolutely dismal.

Promoted

In both groups combined, Scotland have the worst net run-rate (-3.562) and then come India at -1.609. In Group 1, Bangladesh (-1.069) are bottom of the table and they still have a better net run-rate than India.

Not that run rate of teams in Group 1 holds any significance to India, but just for comparisons, even the West Indies (-1.598) have a better net run-rate than India and they were bowled out by England for 55 in their opening match of the T20 World Cup.