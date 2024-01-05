The International Cricket Council on Friday announced the schedule for the T20 World Cup 2024. The event will kick off on June 1 with a match between United States and Canada in Texas. Meanwhile, the high-octane encounter between India and Pakistan will be played in New York on June 9. A total of 20 teams will be participating in the tournament with four groups of five-team each. The semi-finals of the tournament will be played on June 25 and 27 while the summit clash will be played on June 29.

Here is the complete schedule of T20 World Cup 2024 -

Group Stage Schedule:

June 1 - USA vs Canada - Dallas

June 2 - West Indies vs Papua New Guinea - Guyana

June 2 - Namibia vs Oman - Barbados

June 3 - Sri Lanka vs South Africa - New York

Advertisement

June 3 - Afghanistan vs Uganda - Guyana

June 4 - England vs Scotland - Barbados

June 4 - Netherlands vs Nepal - Dallas

June 5 - India vs Ireland - New York

Advertisement

June 5 - Papua New Guinea vs Uganda - Guyana

June 5 - Australia vs Oman - Barbados

June 6 - USA vs Pakistan - Dallas

June 6 - Namibia vs Scotland - Barbados

June 7 - Canada vs Ireland - New York

June 7 - New Zealand vs Afghanistan - Guyana

June 7 - Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh - Dallas

June 8 - Netherlands vs South Africa - New York

June 8 - Australia vs England - Barbados

June 8 - West Indies vs Uganda - Guyana

June 9 - India vs Pakistan - New York

June 9 - Oman vs Scotland - Antigua

June 10 - South Africa vs Bangladesh - New York

June 11 - Pakistan vs Canada - New York

June 11 - Sri Lanka vs Nepal - Florida

June 11 - Australia vs Namibia - Antigua

June 12 - USA vs India - New York

June 12 - West Indies vs New Zealand - Trinidad

June 13 - England vs Oman - Antigua

June 13 - Bangladesh vs Netherlands - St. Vincent

June 13 - Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea - Trinidad

June 14 - USA vs Ireland - Florida

June 14 - South Africa vs Nepal - St. Vincent

June 14 - New Zealand vs Uganda - Trinidad

June 15 - India vs Canada - Florida

June 15 - Namibia vs England - Antigua

June 15 - Australia vs Scotland - St. Lucia

June 16 - Pakistan vs Ireland - Florida

June 16 - Bangladesh vs Nepal - St. Vincent

June 16 - Sri Lanka vs Netherlands - St. Lucia

June 17 - New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea - Trinidad

June 17 - West Indies vs Afghanistan - St. Lucia

Super 8 Schedule:

June 19 - A2 vs D1, Antigua

June 19 - B1 vs C2 - St. Lucia

June 20 - C1 vs A1 - Barbados

June 20 - B2 vs D2 - Antigua

June 21 - B1 vs D1 - St. Lucia

June 21 - A2 vs C2 - Barbados

June 22 - A1 vs D2 - Antigua

June 22 - C1 vs B2 - St. Vincent

June 23 - A2 vs B1 - Barbados

June 23 - C2 vs D1 - Antigua

June 24 - B2 vs A1 - St. Lucia

June 24 - C1 vs D2 - St. Vincent

Knockouts:

June 26 - Semifinal 1 - Guyana

June 27 - Semifinal 2 - Trinidad

June 29 - Final - Barbados