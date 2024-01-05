T20 World Cup 2024 Schedule: Full List Of Matches, Dates, Venues
The International Cricket Council on Friday announced the schedule for the T20 World Cup 2024. The event will kick off on June 1 with a match between United States and Canada in Texas. Meanwhile, the high-octane encounter between India and Pakistan will be played in New York on June 9. A total of 20 teams will be participating in the tournament with four groups of five-team each. The semi-finals of the tournament will be played on June 25 and 27 while the summit clash will be played on June 29.
Here is the complete schedule of T20 World Cup 2024 -
Group Stage Schedule:
June 1 - USA vs Canada - Dallas
June 2 - West Indies vs Papua New Guinea - Guyana
June 2 - Namibia vs Oman - Barbados
June 3 - Sri Lanka vs South Africa - New York
June 3 - Afghanistan vs Uganda - Guyana
June 4 - England vs Scotland - Barbados
June 4 - Netherlands vs Nepal - Dallas
June 5 - India vs Ireland - New York
June 5 - Papua New Guinea vs Uganda - Guyana
June 5 - Australia vs Oman - Barbados
June 6 - USA vs Pakistan - Dallas
June 6 - Namibia vs Scotland - Barbados
June 7 - Canada vs Ireland - New York
June 7 - New Zealand vs Afghanistan - Guyana
June 7 - Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh - Dallas
June 8 - Netherlands vs South Africa - New York
June 8 - Australia vs England - Barbados
June 8 - West Indies vs Uganda - Guyana
June 9 - India vs Pakistan - New York
June 9 - Oman vs Scotland - Antigua
June 10 - South Africa vs Bangladesh - New York
June 11 - Pakistan vs Canada - New York
June 11 - Sri Lanka vs Nepal - Florida
June 11 - Australia vs Namibia - Antigua
June 12 - USA vs India - New York
June 12 - West Indies vs New Zealand - Trinidad
June 13 - England vs Oman - Antigua
June 13 - Bangladesh vs Netherlands - St. Vincent
June 13 - Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea - Trinidad
June 14 - USA vs Ireland - Florida
June 14 - South Africa vs Nepal - St. Vincent
June 14 - New Zealand vs Uganda - Trinidad
June 15 - India vs Canada - Florida
June 15 - Namibia vs England - Antigua
June 15 - Australia vs Scotland - St. Lucia
June 16 - Pakistan vs Ireland - Florida
June 16 - Bangladesh vs Nepal - St. Vincent
June 16 - Sri Lanka vs Netherlands - St. Lucia
June 17 - New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea - Trinidad
June 17 - West Indies vs Afghanistan - St. Lucia
Super 8 Schedule:
June 19 - A2 vs D1, Antigua
June 19 - B1 vs C2 - St. Lucia
June 20 - C1 vs A1 - Barbados
June 20 - B2 vs D2 - Antigua
June 21 - B1 vs D1 - St. Lucia
June 21 - A2 vs C2 - Barbados
June 22 - A1 vs D2 - Antigua
June 22 - C1 vs B2 - St. Vincent
June 23 - A2 vs B1 - Barbados
June 23 - C2 vs D1 - Antigua
June 24 - B2 vs A1 - St. Lucia
June 24 - C1 vs D2 - St. Vincent
Knockouts:
June 26 - Semifinal 1 - Guyana
June 27 - Semifinal 2 - Trinidad
June 29 - Final - Barbados