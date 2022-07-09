Apart from batting and bowling in cricket, fielding is also an area which has seen great development over the years. What could have been termed a special catch a decade ago is now being treated as a usual task. From boundary line catching to fielding inside the 30-yard circle, the players give it their all in a bid to keep their team ahead in the game. Tim David's catch to dismiss Daniel Lawrence in the quarter-final match between Lancashire and Essex in the ongoing T20 Blast is a telling example of how the cricketers have raised the bar of fielding over the years.

Lawrence tried to hit a half volley from outside the off stump over the mid-on fielder for a boundary but David's catch poured cold water on his plans. Lawrence shuffled in his crease to hit the ball really hard but David jumped in air to perfection and completed the catch with utmost ease.

Watch the catch here:

Tim David takes another brilliant catch



He reaches to grab a powerful Dan Lawrence shot #Blast22 pic.twitter.com/rrh8xVgX0w — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) July 8, 2022

The match between Lancashire and Essex was being played at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. Lancashire won the game by seven wickets to advance to the semi-final of the tournament.

Essex posted 161/5 in 20 overs batting first. Michael Pepper scored 36 off 28 while Paul Walter contributed to the team's cause with an unbeaten 34 off 27.

In return, Lancashire reached home in just 15.4 overs, courtesy Steven Croft's unbeaten 76 off 48 balls. Meanwhile, Lancashire captain Dane Vilas scored 51 off 23 balls.

Lancashire will play the semi-final match against Yorkshire on July 16. Yorkshire advanced to the semi-final after defeating Surrey in a one-run thriller that went till the last ball of the game.