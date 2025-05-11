With Rohit Sharma announcing his retirement from Test cricket and Virat Kohli communicating the same intent to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), one or two spots in the team for the longest format are set to open up ahead of the England tour. Though skipper Rohit's exit has already been confirmed, the BCCI is doing all it can to make Kohli reconsider his decision. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee, however, has already been tasked with the responsibility of finding replacements for the veteran duo. One name that has emerged at the top of the wishlist is Sai Sudharsan, Gill's teammate at his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Gujarat Titans.

As per a PTI report, the Indian team for the tour of England will be announced at the end of the third week of May, while the India A team will be announced early next week. The BCCI has pulled out the big guns to convince Kohli to stay at least for the England tour, though it can't be guaranteed if the veteran batter will reverse his decision.

Amid this period of uncertainties, a concrete update has emerged over the selection of Gujarat Titans' opening batter Sai Sudharsan into the team.

According to the report, if there is one certainty among the rookies for the Test tour, it has to be Tamil Nadu southpaw Sai Sudharsan, who has made an impression. If all goes well, he will either open or come to bat at No.3.

It has also been reported that the BCCI gave thought to the idea of giving Kohli the Test captaincy.

"It is true that selectors did think about having Kohli as India skipper for the England series. This would have given Gill some time to grow into a leadership role, but at 25-and-a-half years of age, he is yet to hit his peak. Due to Bumrah's fitness issues, Gill looks like the obvious choice for Ajit Agarkar's committee," a BCCI source privy to development said.

No decision on the matter, however, has yet been reached.

With PTI Inputs