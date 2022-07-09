Innovations in cricket has become quite a common thing now. From the batters playing new and unorthodox shots to the bowlers adding new style of deliveries to their armoury to the organisers themselves looking to introduce new rules and regulations, every creative idea is making the game look more interesting for the fans. On Wednesday, the organisers of England's T20 Blast came up with another innovative idea. The match ball was introduced to the fans and players not with the umpire carrying it in hand but a car doing the job.

A remote-controlled car ran from the boundary ropes towards the centre of the ground in a quarter-final match between Surrey and Yorkshire in T20 Blast 2022. The video of it was later shared by the official Twitter handle of the tournament and it went viral in no time.

@Vitality_UK bringing out the match ball in style pic.twitter.com/rks0SBXabZ — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) July 6, 2022

Talking about the quarter-final match, Yorkshire defeated Surrey by one run in the nail-biting encounter that went till the last ball.

Surrey captain Will Jacks won the toss and opted to bowl first. Yorkshire scored 160/5 in their quota of 20 overs. Tom Kohler-Cadmore was the highest scorer for the side with his 62-run knock, while Will Fraine also helped the team's cause with an unbeaten 32 off 14. Gus Atkinson was the pick of the bowlers for Surrey with figures of 2/28.

In reply, Surrey were limited to 159/7 in 20 overs. Jamie Overton was the top scorer for the side with a 40-run knock. In the bowling department, Yorkshire's David Willey and Shadab Khan picked two wickets apiece.