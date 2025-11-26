Umran Malik showed signs of returning to rhythm as Jammu & Kashmir produced a disciplined bowling effort to beat Maharashtra by five wickets in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group B opener at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday. The three-pronged J&K pace attack, led by Auqib Nabi -- the second-highest wicket-taker at the mid-way stage in this season's Ranji Trophy with 29 scalps -- bundled out Maharashtra for a below-par 130 in 19.5 overs. J&K overhauled the target in 18.4 overs without scoreboard pressure. Playing only his second match after recovering from the hip injury that ruled him out of last IPL and sidelined him for nearly 19 months, Malik looked rusty in his opening over, conceding 10 runs including two boundaries.

The Kolkata Knight Riders-retained speedster had returned wicketless in his lone Ranji match this season against Rajasthan.

Playing at his IPL home ground, Malik however hit his stride soon after, dismissing IPL specialist Rahul Tripathi (5) -- who was dropped on duck -- in his next over and later removing Nikhil Naik in the 17th.

After a memorable 2022 season with Sunrisers Hyderabad, Malik featured in only nine matches across 2023 and 2024 before being picked by KKR for IPL 2025 for Rs 75 lakh but only to be ruled out of because of injury. He's set to make KKR debut in the upcoming IPL.

Nabi returned with best figures of 3/28, while Yudhvir Singh (2/22) and Malik (2/24) ensured the pace troika accounted for seven wickets.

Left-arm spinner Abid Mushtaq chipped in with 2/26 as skipper Shubham Khajuria rotated his attack smartly.

Nabi struck in his second over when he removed Prithvi Shaw for 5.

Shaw, once seen as India's next batting star, has begun rebuilding his career after shifting from Mumbai to Maharashtra this season following years of inconsistency and off-field distractions.

The 26-year-old has amassed 470 runs in five matches, including a 222 versus Chandigarh in this season's Ranji Trophy, but apart from one boundary, he never looked settled.

Abid ended a brisk start from opener Arshin Kulkarni (20 off 13), before Yudhvir Singh dismissed skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad for 6.

Maharashtra were three down inside the Powerplay. Malik, called on for the final over of the fielding restrictions, again leaked 10 runs before bouncing back with two strikes.

Maharashtra played recklessly, attacking every ball, and despite going at over 7.5 runs per over at stages, continued to lose wickets. No. 8 Vicky Ostwal (21) was their top-scorer.

J&K's chase was set up by a steady 48-run opening stand between Qamran Iqbal (28) and Khajuria (26). Despite losing wickets later, the modest target never unsettled them.

In the second match at Eden, Chandigarh restricted Bihar to 157/7 before cruising to a six-wicket win, with opener Manan Vohra setting the tone through a 40-ball 50 (3x4, 2x6).

Teen sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi (14) began with back-to-back sixes -- one over cover and another over mid-on -- but Sandeep Sharma cut short his stay, trapping him plumb with a yorker off the fourth ball he faced. His innings lasted just four deliveries.

Bihar never found momentum and kept losing wickets, with Sandeep and Raj Bawa picking up two apiece.

Juyal shines as UP clinch six-wicket win

Former India U-19 wicketkeeper-batter Aryan Juyal, released by Lucknow Super Giants without getting a game last season, produced a classy 57-ball 93 not out to steer Uttar Pradesh to a composed six-wicket win over Goa in a 173-run chase at the Jadavpur University Salt Lake Campus ground.

Juyal smashed 11 fours and three sixes and looked set for a maiden T20 hundred before showing restraint after UP lost two wickets -- Sameer Rizvi (38) and Rinku Singh (4) -- for five runs in successive overs.

With the IPL mini-auction nearing, the 24-year-old showcased both aggression and game awareness, finishing the chase with eight balls to spare.

He was in the 80s when Rinku fell to a slower bouncer from Vasuki Koushik, pulling straight to Suyash Prabhudesai at midwicket.

As he walked off, Rinku told him: "You have done well, now finish the game. Don't see how many runs are left -- just go not out." Juyal did exactly that, completing a chanceless knock.

Earlier, after losing skipper Karan Sharma for a two-ball duck, Priyam Garg (28 off 14; 2x4, 2x6) counterattacked, adding 71 with Juyal.

The keeper-batter later stitched another 78-run stand with Rizvi (38 off 26; 4x4, 2x6).

For Goa, Abhinav Tejrana's blistering 35-ball 72 went in vain.

He smashed six sixes and four fours, dominating a 55-run partnership with Arjun Tendulkar, who opened with a run-a-ball 28 (4x4).

Their assault had Goa on track for a 200-plus total before fine death-over spells from young Shivam Mavi (2/24) and veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/23) applied the brakes.

Brief Scores At JU Ground: Goa 172/9; 20 overs (Abhinav Tejrana 72; Shivam Mavi 3/24, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/23) lost to Uttar Pradesh 173/4; 18.2 overs (Aryan Juyal 93 not out, Sameer Rizvi 38; Deepraj Gaonkar 2/19, Vasuki Koushik 2/30) by six wickets.

Madhya Pradesh 144/9; 20 overs (Shivang Kumar 45; Chama Milind 3/34, Rakshan Readdi 2/26, Arfaz Ahmed 2/6) lost to Hyderabad 145/5; 18.1 overs (Rahul Buddhi 59 not out; Tripuresh Singh 2/25) by five wickets.

At Eden Gardens: Maharashtra 130; 19.5 overs (Vikcy Ostwal 21; Auqib Nabi 3/28, Yudhvir Singh 2/22, Umran Malik 2/24, Abid Mushtaq 2/26) lost to Jammu and Kashmir 132/5; 18.4 overs (Qamran Iqbal 28, Shubham Khajuria 26; Rajvardhan Hangargekar 2/32, Prashant Solanki 2/29) by five wickets.

Bihar 157/7; 20 overs (Sakibul Gani 36, Bipin Saurabh 36; Sandeep Sharma 2/48, Raj Bawa 2/25) lost to Chandigarh 160/4; 18.4 overs (Manan Vohra 50; Suraj Kashyap 2/23) by six wickets.

Smaran shines in Karnataka victory

Ravichandran Smaran gave another reminder about his unlimited potential with a well-timed fifty, guiding Karnataka to a five-wicket win over Uttarakhand in the opening Group D match of the Syed Mushtaq Ahmed Trophy here on Wednesday.

Once Uttarakhand posted a competitive 197 for five in 20 overs, Karnataka's task was cut out.

Skipper Kunal Chandela (88, 49 balls, 7x4, 5x6) and Aanjaneya Suryavanshi (54, 36b, 5x4, 3x6) added 122 runs for the fourth wicket as Uttarakhand recovered from a shaky 32 for three.

Pacer Vidwath Kaverappa was the stand out performer for Karnataka, taking three wickets while conceding 37 runs.

Karnataka slipped to 15 for two, losing Karun Nair and KL Shrijith but Mayank Agarwal and Smaran took their side to 99 through an alliance of 84 runs for the third wicket.

But quick wickets of skipper Agarwal, Smaran and Abhinav Manohar reduced Karnataka to 128 for five in 13.2 overs.

The former champions needed 70 runs off 6.4 overs at that stage.

But late-order batters Praveen Dubey (38, 24b) and Shubbang Hegde (29, 18b) knocked off those runs to take Karnataka past the target in the last ball of the match.

Left-arm pacer Rajan Kumar (3/24) was the most successful bowler for Uttarakhand.

Sudharshan to join TN squad

India batter B Sai Sudharsan will join Tamil Nadu squad and will be available for selection from the third round, staring on November 30.

"The state senior selection committee of TNCA has added Sai Sudharsan to the squad to participate in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 matches being held in Ahmedabad," said U Bhagwan Das, TNCA secretary.

Sudharsan played in the just-concluded second Test between India and South Africa at Guwahati, which the latter won by a record 408-run margin.

The left-hander had a lukewarm outing, making 14 and 15 across two innings.

Jharkhand stun Delhi

Meanwhile, Jharkhand extended Delhi's ongoing modest domestic season to SMAT, beating them by seven wickets.

Jharkhand easily chased down a meagre target of 133 with more than five overs to spare.

Brief scores: Uttarakhand: 197/5 in 20 overs (Kunal Chandela 88, Aanjaneya Suryavanshi 54; Vidwath Kaverappa 3/37) lost to Karnataka: 198/5 in 20 overs (R Smaran 67, Praveen Dubey 38 not out, Shubhang Hegde 29 not out; Rajan Kumar 3/24) by 5 wickets.

Karnataka: 4 points; Uttarakhand: 0.

Tripura: 123 all out in 19.3 overs (M Murasingh 56, Hanuma Vihari 31; Jaydev Unadkat 3/19, Chirag Jani 3/19) lost to Saurashtra: 124/6 in 16 overs (Ruchir Ahir 29 not out, Vishvaraj Jadeja 28; Swapnil Singh 2/12) by 4 wickets.

Saurashtra: 4 points, Tripura: 0.

Tamil Nadu: 169/8 in 20 overs (Sonu Yadav 43 not out, N Jagadeesan 29; Ashok Sharma 4/40, Manav Suthar 2/22) lost to Rajasthan: 170/4 in 16.3 overs (Deepak Hooda 76 not out, Kartik Sharma 36; T Natarajan 2/16) by 6 wickets.

Rajasthan: 4 points; Tamil Nadu: 0.

Delhi: 132 all out in 19.2 overs (Priyanshu Arya 39, Ayush Badoni 30; Sushant Mishra 3/25, Vikash Singh 2/21) vs Jharkhand: 138/3 in 14.5 overs (Kumar Kushagra 45 not out, Anukul Roy 26 not out).

Delhi: 0, Jharkhand: 4 points.