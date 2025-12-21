India failed to clinch a record-extending ninth Under-19 Asia Cup title, suffering a big loss to Pakistan in the final of the tournament at ICC Academy Ground, Dubai, on Sunday. The writing was on the wall when India lost their first five wickets for just 68 in the chase of 348 runs. The side was eventually bundled out for 156, losing the game by 191 runs. Asian Cricket Council chairman and Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi was there at the venue during the game and also at the presentation ceremony, but interestingly, he was not the one to give India their runners-up medal.

Instead of Naqvi, it was Mubashshir Usmani, one of the International Cricket Council Associate Member Directors, who handed India their runners-up medal. The Indian players also didn't walk up to the stage, where Naqvi was standing. They all took their medals at a space on the ground, right before the podium.

It is worth noting that the Indian senior men's cricket team had denied taking the Asia Cup trophy from Naqvi after clinching the title by beating Pakistan in the final in Dubai earlier this year. As a result, the ACC chairman didn't give India the trophy and was later seen taking it with him. As Pakistan's minister, Naqvi was quite active in the military conflict between the two countries in May this year.

Not only this, the Indian team had also avoided handshakes with their Pakistan counterparts during their matches in the Asia Cup. BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) stuck to the same 'no-handshake policy' when the two countries came up against each other in the U-19 Asia Cup.

The hostilities between the two neighbours are at an all-time high after the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 Indian tourists were gunned down by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

India had subsequently launched a military action under 'Operation Sindoor' to dismantle terror infrastructure across the border.