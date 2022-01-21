India lost the first one-day international against South Africa by 31 runs in Paarl on Wednesday, despite being in a commanding position with both ball and bat. The tourists failed to make the most of South Africa's early problems with the bat as Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen slammed centuries to take the hosts from 68/3 to 296/4. Even while batting the Indians were in control with Shikhar Dhawan (79) and Virat Kohli (51) stitching a big partnership. But their dismissals led to a batting collapse as the Proteas came back strong.

Responding to questions about India's defeat on news channel Aaj Tak, former India captain and batting great Sunil Gavaskar asked fans to be patient and wait for the entire series to get over. He also asked the fans to support the team in this phase of transition. But Gavaskar did point out one big shortcoming in this Indian team, which has led to a lack of balance.

"There is only one reason why this team has been left disappointed in ICC tournaments (ODI and T20I). If you look at the teams that won the 1983 and 2011 World Cups or even the 1985 World Championship of Cricket-winning side, they were all full of outstanding all rounders.

Promoted

"There were many batters who could bowl and the bowlers could bat. The numbers 6,7 and 8 requires all-rounders which all these victorious teams had. The likes of Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina could bowl and bat very well. This is the one shortcoming that the Indian team has over the past two or three years, as a result of which the captain has not had many options and the team has lacked flexibility," Gavaskar said while responding to a viewer's question over lack of balance in this Indian side.

India will play two more matches in the ODI series.