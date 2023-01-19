Former Indian cricket team skipper Sunil Gavaskar was critical of Virat Kohli after the right-hander was dismissed cheaply by Mitchell Santner during the first ODI encounter between India and New Zealand in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Kohli came into the series on the back of two massive hundreds against Sri Lanka but was unable to repeat his magic. He was foxed by a straight delivery from Santner that did very little off the pitch and it crashed into the off stump after Kohli failed to make any contact with his bat.

"He's played inside the line, therefore allowing the ball to turn just that little bit to go past the outside edge. He has played back to a ball that he should have played forward to. It wasn't a short ball. It just turned a little bit, and it went past the outside edge of a batter who is in tremendous form," he said.

Shubman Gill settled the debate for the opener's slot with a coming of age doubled hundred before India survived Michael Bracewell's blitzkrieg to pull off a nervy 12-run win over New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series In Hyderabad on Wednesday. Gill oozed class in his special 208 off 149 balls and batted through the innings to power India to 349 for eight. Skipper Rohit Sharma's 34 off 38 was the second best score of the innings, highlighting that it was very much a one-man show.

Chasing a big target, New Zealand were down and out at 131 for six before Michael Bracewell (140 off 78) came up with up a stunning century to bring his team back in the game from nowhere.

He shared 162 off 102 balls with fellow left-hander Mitchell Santer (57 off 45), New Zealand's highest seventh wicket stand in ODIs, to test India's nerves.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Playing in front of his home crowd, pacer Mohammed Siraj (4/46) produced a match-winning effort to stop New Zealand, who ended at 337.

After India opted to bat, the 23-year-old Gill owned the stage and became the youngest batter to score a double hundred in ODI history. By doing so, he broke the record of Ishan Kishan, who was controversially dropped for the Sri Lanka ODIs after smashing a double ton in Bangladesh last month.

Gill, who was touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket ever since he displayed his talent in the 2018 U-19 World Cup, hammered 19 fours and nine sixes, six of them coming after his 150. The double century was also his second successive three digit score.

With PTI inputs

Featured Video Of The Day

WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Refutes Sexual Harassment Allegations