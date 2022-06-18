Rashid Khan lost his mother two years ago on this day and the Afghanistan and Gujarat Titans leg-spinner took to Twitter to write a heartbreaking message remembering her on the anniversary of her death. "Two years since you left us MOM. Everyone says that time heals everything but even after 2 years still I can't stop my tears," Rashid wrote in his tweet. "My heart is filled with sadness. I don't know how will I move from this phase But I miss u every single moment," he added. He also shared a picture from his mother's funeral.

Two years since you left us MOM.

Everyone says that time heals everything but ever after 2 years still I can't stop my tears. My heart is filled with sadness. I don't know how will I move from this phase But I miss u every single moment

#2nddeathanniversary #missumom pic.twitter.com/sQJApwg6i0 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) June 18, 2022

Several users flooded the comments with messages of support.

"Sympathies with @rashidkhan_19 stay strong champ you have blessings and prayers of more than 35 millions people including moms, dads and youngsters," one user wrote.

Pakistan batter Shan Masood also replied to his tweet with a prayer and heart emoji.

Rashid Khan's mother died in 2020 after battling prolonged illness. His father had passed away two years prior to that.

Rashid Khan is a mainstay in the Afghanistan team in all formats and is considered to be one of the best bowlers in the world in T20s.

He recently played a key role for Gujarat Titans as he helped them win the Indian Premier League (IPL) title in their maiden season.

It was also Rashid's first IPL title. He represented SunRisers Hyderabad earlier, having made his IPL debut in 2017, and helped them reach one final.

For Afghanistan, he has played five Tests, 61T20Is and 83 ODIs, taking 34, 109 and 158 wickets respectively in the three formats.