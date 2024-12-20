The Australian cricket team has made multiple changes in its squad for the 4th and the 5th Test against India - in Melbourne and Sydney respectively. One of the casualties of the changes that have been made was opening batter Nathan McSweeney who was touted to be the long-term replacement for retired David Warner. The man replacing him is 19-year-old Sam Konstas who impressed many with his century in the Prime Minister's XI practice game against Team India in Canberra before the pink-ball Test.

McSweeney's exclusion from the squad isn't the only big change as marquee pacer Josh Hazlewood has also been ruled out of the remainder of the series. Hazlewood sustained an injury in the Brisbane Test that made him unavailable for the final two days of the match too. Australia have also added, Sean Abbott, Jhye Richardson and Beau Webster in the squad for the final two matches of the series.

"The squad provides options as to how we structure the XI for the final two Tests of the series," Cricket Australia's chairman of Selectors George Bailey in an official statement.

"Sam gets a call-up to the Test squad for the first time. His style of batting offers a point of difference and we look forward to watching his game develop further.

Bailey said that Australia are still counting on McSweeney's potential and it was a difficult decision to drop him from the squad for the 3rd and the 4th Test.

"We remain confident Nathan has the ability and temperament to succeed at Test level in the future. It was a difficult decision to leave him out.

"It has clearly been a challenge at the top of the order for batters throughout the series and we want to provide the option of a different line-up for the next two matches."

Scott Boland and Jhye Richardson unarguably remain the top two options to replace Josh Hazlewood in the playing XI for Australia.

"In the absence of Josh Hazlewood, Jhye provides further options in the fast bowling space. It has been pleasing to see his successful return throughout the early part of the domestic summer," he added.

Australia squad for last two Tests against India: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Beau Webster, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jhye Richardson, Alex Carey, Scott Boland, and Josh Inglis.