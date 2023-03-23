Lahore Qalandars pulled off a stunning last-ball win over Multan Sultans to claim their second consecutive Pakistan Super League (PSL) title in Lahore last week. With it, the franchise also became the first PSL side to register the record of winning back-to-back titles. However, that was not the end of celebration as the Lahore Qalandars' owner announced lucrative gifts that included residential plots and iPhones for the team. One of the staff members went crazy after the announcement, giving rise to a hilarious video.

Watch the video from 6:22 minutes for the particular part:

Shaheen Afridi became the first captain ever to win back-to-back PSL titles and celebrations erupted the moment Khushdil Shah was run out in the final ball of the match. With 13 runs needed off the final over, the ball was handed over to the young Zaman Khan and the cricketers proved to be the star for his side, helping them win the game by 1 run.

On the final delivery, Multan Sultans needed 4 runs to win and although the batters completed two runs, the throw from Tim Wiese was good enough to dismiss Khushdil.

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars posted a solid total of 200/6 after they won the toss and opted to bat on the batting-friendly pitch of Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Abdullah Shafique was the top scorer for his side with 65 off 40 balls while Shaheen played a superb cameo in the end with a 15-ball 44. Mirza Baig (30) and Fakhar Zaman (39) also got good starts in the match but were not able to convert them into big scores.

In response, Rilee Rossouw scored a half-century and Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan slammed 34 off just 23 deliveries, but failed to take the side home.