Sri Lanka Women vs India Women, 1st T20I, Live Updates: Jemimah Rodrigues hit an unbeaten 36 off 27 to steer India to a total of 138/6 in the first T20I against Sri Lanka Women in Dambulla on Thursday. It was an otherwise disappointing performance by the Indian batters. Pacer Oshadi Ranasinghe stunned India early on with wickets of Smriti Mandhana and Sabbhineni Meghana off consecutive deliveries in the fourth over. Harmanpreet Kaur and Shafali Verma rebuilt for India after the two quick wickets set them back. Chamari Athapaththu then removed Shafali Verma for a run-a-ball 31, before the Indian captain was trapped LBW for 22. Richa Ghosh could only make 11 off 15 and Pooja Vastrakar fell for 14 off 12. Deepti Sharma provided India with a flourish at the death with her unbeaten knock of 17 off 8 deliveries. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE updates of the 1st T20I between Sri Lanka Women and India Women straight from Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium