Sri Lanka Women vs India Women, 1st T20I Live Score Updates: Jemimah Rodrigues Shines But Sri Lanka Restrict India To 138/6
Sri Lanka Women vs India Women, 1st T20I, Live Updates: Jemimah Rodrigues hit an unbeaten 36 off 27 to steer India to a total of 138/6 in thefirst T20I against Sri Lanka Women in Dambulla.
Sri Lanka Women vs India Women, 1st T20I, Live Updates: Jemimah Rodrigues hit an unbeaten 36 off 27 to steer India to a total of 138/6 in the first T20I against Sri Lanka Women in Dambulla on Thursday. It was an otherwise disappointing performance by the Indian batters. Pacer Oshadi Ranasinghe stunned India early on with wickets of Smriti Mandhana and Sabbhineni Meghana off consecutive deliveries in the fourth over. Harmanpreet Kaur and Shafali Verma rebuilt for India after the two quick wickets set them back. Chamari Athapaththu then removed Shafali Verma for a run-a-ball 31, before the Indian captain was trapped LBW for 22. Richa Ghosh could only make 11 off 15 and Pooja Vastrakar fell for 14 off 12. Deepti Sharma provided India with a flourish at the death with her unbeaten knock of 17 off 8 deliveries. (LIVE SCORECARD)
SL W vs IND W 1st T20I Live Updates
Six! That is a lovely shot. The batter has just lofted this with fine timing and cleared the ropes too.
1 run, the batter comes forward and plays an off drive for a run.
Four! That is delicately played. Scooped over the keeper for a boundary.
Four! That is a supreme insult to a bowler. The ball is driven straight back to where it came from.
Four! That is powerfully hit. Slog swept over mid wicket for a boundary.
Leg bye.
1 run, the batter goes back in his crease and flick it away through mid wicket, for a single.
No run, the cover drive is played but the result is a dot.
1 run, the batter goes back in his crease and flick it away through mid wicket, for a single.
1 run, there comes the broom and the ball is swept away for a run.
No run. Play and a miss! Not quite sure how to play that one, was the batter.
1 run, this is driven through mid on for a single.
2 runs, that is lofted away for a couple.
1 run, the batter sweeps this away for a single.
1 run.
2 runs, the batter sweeps this away for a couple.
1 run, the batter goes back in his crease and flick it away through mid wicket, for a single.
1 run, this is driven through mid on for a single.
OUT! Dragged on! The batter has played that onto the stumps.
Four! This is lofted in the air and over the fielder at covers. Bounces into the fence.