Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score Updates 1st ODI
SL vs WI Live Score Updates 1st ODI: Sri Lanka aim to pull off a white-ball series double over West Indies.
SL vs WI Live Score Updates 1st ODI: Sri Lanka aim to pull off a white-ball series double over West Indies as both teams square off in the second ODI of a three-match series in Pallkele on Wednesday. Having sealed a comeback T20I series win last week, the hosts also won the rain-hit ODI opener on Monday. West Indies, on the other hand, will look to force off a decider, which will be played on Saturday. (Live Scorecard)
Sri Lanka Squad: Nishan Madushka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Dilshan Madushanka, Mohamed Shiraz, Pathum Nissanka
West Indies Squad: Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Jayden Seales, Evin Lewis, Matthew Forde, Shamar Joseph, Jewel Andrew
SL vs WI, 2nd ODI Live Score Updates
... MATCH DAY ...
After a commanding victory in the first ODI, Sri Lanka will take on West Indies in the second ODI at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. While Sri Lanka will aim to maintain their momentum and seal the series, the visitors will be eager to bounce back, level the series, and force a decider. In the opener, the West Indies’ top order faltered, but a spirited middle-order recovery led by Sherfane Rutherford and supported by Keacy Carty and Roston Chase gave them hope. Unfortunately, rain disrupted their momentum, leaving them with a DLS-adjusted score to defend. The wet ball conditions added to their challenges, but they still picked up three early wickets to build some pressure. However, a gritty fourth-wicket partnership between Nishan Madushka and Charith Asalanka took the game away, helping Sri Lanka cruise to victory. While batting conditions improved after the rain, the West Indies will need to factor that in and come harder in this match to keep the series alive. On the other hand, Sri Lanka, though clinical, had moments where they were tested and will want to iron out any flaws to get closer to their peak performance. Can the West Indies regroup and take the series to a decider, or will Sri Lanka wrap it up with another win at home? We’ll find out soon!