Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Second Test, Day 2 Live Updates And Live Score: On Day 2, Sri Lanka are steadily progressing towards a 400-plus total in the first innings. Dinesh Chandimal and Oshada Fernando hit half-centuries to drive Sri Lanka's total before Pakistan hit back with wickets to share the opening day honours in the second Test on Sunday. Chandimal, who hit 80, put on key partnerships including a 75-run fourth-wicket stand with Angelo Mathews, who fell short of fifty in his landmark 100th Test. Sri Lanka reached 315 for six when bad light stopped play for the day, with the hosts electing to bat first in their bid to bounce back from an opening loss in the two-match series. "If we can get 400 runs that will be a good total," Oshada, who made 50, said after the day's play. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Playing XIs - Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wkt), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Dunith Wellalage, Asitha Fernando

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wkt), Fawad Alam, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Naseem Shah

Here are the live updates and live score from Day 2 of the second Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Galle: