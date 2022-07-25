Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Second Test, Day 2 Live Updates: SL Eye 400-Plus Total
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Second Test, Day 2 Live Updates And Live Score: Pakistan had won the first Test
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Second Test, Day 2 Live Updates And Live Score: On Day 2, Sri Lanka are steadily progressing towards a 400-plus total in the first innings. Dinesh Chandimal and Oshada Fernando hit half-centuries to drive Sri Lanka's total before Pakistan hit back with wickets to share the opening day honours in the second Test on Sunday. Chandimal, who hit 80, put on key partnerships including a 75-run fourth-wicket stand with Angelo Mathews, who fell short of fifty in his landmark 100th Test. Sri Lanka reached 315 for six when bad light stopped play for the day, with the hosts electing to bat first in their bid to bounce back from an opening loss in the two-match series. "If we can get 400 runs that will be a good total," Oshada, who made 50, said after the day's play. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Playing XIs - Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wkt), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Dunith Wellalage, Asitha Fernando
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wkt), Fawad Alam, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Naseem Shah
SL vs PAK, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Updates
Four!
Four!
This is short and wide, Mendis rocks back and punches it towards sweeper cover, no run taken.
Starts off with a flatter delivery, down leg, Mendis looks to paddle it fine but misses and gets hit on the pads.
Mohammad Nawaz (17-2-71-2) is back on.
What is Asitha Fernando trying to do here? This is a bit dragged down and turning away from middle stump. Fernando rocks back and looks to pull against the turn. Fernando gets nowhere near the ball and the ball goes agonizingly over the off stump.
Lovely bowling! Nice bit of flight, drifted into middle, the ball grips and turns away sharply. Asitha Fernando looks to defend off the front foot but is beaten all ends up.
A single now as this is pushed through covers.
NOT OUT! Ramesh Mendis survives! He uses the review wisely here. It is tossed up, on leg stump. Mendis goes for the sweep. He does not connect cleanly. The ball brushes his pads and goes to fine leg. Yasir Shah appeals and the umpire raises his dreaded finger. The review is taken by Mendis in no time. The UltraEdge confirms that Mendis got his glove on it. The original decision has to be overturned.
There is half an appeal from LBW by the Pakistani players and the finger is raised. Ramesh Mendis reviews it straight away and UltraEdge shows that the ball clearly came off the gloves. NOT OUT!
Touch quicker, on off. Mendis fends it to covers.
Floated and full, on off. Mendis blocks it out on his front foot.
Full length, on off. Fernando pushes it to cover.
NOT OUT! An appeal for lbw but the umpire is unmoved. Shah convinces his skipper and they go for the review. It is a full toss, angling down leg. Asitha Fernando crouches inside the crease and gets hit on his thigh. The Ball Tracking confirms that the ball is missing the wickets. Asitha Fernando gets some more time to spend at the crease.
A sharp bouncer now, Fernando ducks under it.
FOUR! Incredible shot! Asitha Fernando gets off the mark with a boundary. Naseem serves it full and on off. Asitha Fernando opens the face of the blade and guides it through the gap at backward point for four.
Full length, on the stumps. Mendis plays the on drive and works it towards long on. The batters run the first one hard. They look for the second run but decide against it.
Full length, outside off, driven to sweeper cover.
Drinks break! This has been a productive first hour for Pakistan and they have picked up three wickets. The two pacers have been aggressive and Naseem Shah has found his rhythm, picking up a couple of wickets as well. Niroshan Dickwella got to a fifty and got out and the tailenders haven't been able to muster up quick runs. Sri Lanka have gone past 350 and now it's all about how long they can hold on. Also, Asitha Fernando is the last man in for Sri Lanka.
OUT! LBW! Yasir Shah gets a wicket in his first over of the Day. This is flatter around middle and leg, Prabath Jayasuriya comes down the track to block it but his bat gets stuck behind his back pad and he gets rapped on the pads. The fielders appeal for the LBW but the finger stays down. Babar Azam goes for the review and UltraEdge shows that there is clearly no bat involved. The Ball tracking shows three reds as the ball is hitting leg stump and Jayasuriya has to go back. The impact was 2.9 meters in front of the stumps, had it been 3 meters, it couldn't have been given out. Pakistan just one wicket away now.