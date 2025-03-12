Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir expressed his delight after the Men in Blue went on to lift the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which took place in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates from February 19 to March 9. Gambhir shared his thoughts at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi before catching the flight for Dehradun. The 43-year-old is travelling to Dehradun for the wedding of wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's sister.

"I am very happy, and the whole nation is happy," Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir said while speaking to the media.

A swift half-century from skipper Rohit Sharma, a fine knock by Shreyas Iyer, and good spells from spinners, in particular Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav, helped an all-round India seal their third ICC Champions Trophy title, beating New Zealand by four wickets in Dubai.

Men in Blue skipper Rohit Sharma was awarded the Player of the Match in the final for his brilliant performance in the championship game. He played an exceptional knock of 76 runs from 83 balls, which was laced with seven boundaries and three maximums.

Kiwis opener Rachin Ravindra claimed the Golden Bat for most runs and 'Player of the Tournament' for his scintillating performances in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. In four matches, Rachin made 263 runs at an average of 65.75, with a strike rate of 106.47, with two centuries- against Bangladesh in the league stage and South Africa in the semifinal. He also picked up three crucial wickets across these matches. In the final, he made a quickfire 37 in 29 balls, with four boundaries and a six that gave his team a fine start.

New Zealand right-arm seamer Matt Henry finished as the highest wicket-taker in the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy, which took place in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates. Henry finished the tournament with a total of 10 wickets in the four matches at an average of 16.70 with one fifer against India in the group stage.