Exactly after a gap of 12 months, Pakistan return to the Galle International Stadium to take on Sri Lanka in the first Test of the 2-match series. Babar Azam's men produced a spectacular victory last year at the same venue. The message from the team management would be to repeat the same this time around. In what would be the start of a fresh World Test Championship cycle for both Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the hosts would be eager to make their solid record at the Galle count. Sri Lanka have won 6 of the last 8 Tests they played at this venue. (LIVE Scorecard)

Sri Lanka Playing XI:Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Sadeera Samarawickrama(w), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha

Pakistan Playing XI:Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam(c), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w), Agha Salman, Nauman Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah

Here are the live updates from the Day 1 of the first Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan from the Galle International Stadium: