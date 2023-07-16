Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test LIVE: Dasun Shanaka Wins Toss, Hosts To Bat First
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test LIVE: Pakistan would look to repeat 2022 heroics.
Exactly after a gap of 12 months, Pakistan return to the Galle International Stadium to take on Sri Lanka in the first Test of the 2-match series. Babar Azam's men produced a spectacular victory last year at the same venue. The message from the team management would be to repeat the same this time around. In what would be the start of a fresh World Test Championship cycle for both Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the hosts would be eager to make their solid record at the Galle count. Sri Lanka have won 6 of the last 8 Tests they played at this venue. (LIVE Scorecard)
Sri Lanka Playing XI:Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Sadeera Samarawickrama(w), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha
Pakistan Playing XI:Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam(c), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w), Agha Salman, Nauman Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah
No run.
Naseem Shah to bowl from the other end.
Beaten! A length ball on off. Karunaratne stays back to defend but is beaten. Gets hit high on the pads.
Very close! Too full and close to off. Nishan Madushka looks to drive but inner edges it to square leg for one.
On a length and way outside off, Nishan Madushka leaves.
Sri Lanka are off the mark. Length ball, outside off, Nishan Madushka punches it through covers for a couple of runs.
A length ball, shaping away this time. Nishan Madushka swings and misses.
Shaheen Afridi starts with a fuller delivery, swinging on middle, Nishan Madushka blocks it out.
We are all set. Dimuth Karunaratne and Nishan Madushka to open for Sri Lanka. Shaheen Afridi has the new cherry in hand. Let's go...
So, Pakistan will be glad to have Shaheen Afridi back. They are going with two seamers and so is the Lankans. It is time for the national anthems. The visiting team will have their national anthem first followed by the hosts.
TOSS - Sri Lanka have won the toss and will BAT.
Hello and welcome everyone to the action between Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Pakistan will be back in action after a long haul against a team who have been playing cricket for quite a while now. The Lankans recently had a long outing for the World Cup qualifiers and have players in good form. Pakistan on the other hand have to rust out and focus on the latest Test Championship cycle. Will the Lankans continue to dominate at home or the other Asian team will prove strong for them? We will find out soon. Toss and team news coming up.
...Day 1, Session 1...