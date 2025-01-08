Pacer Mohammed Shami seems to be gearing up for a spot in India's squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy. Shami had been out of international action for Team India in 2024, nursing a persistent knee injury, and could not make it back in time for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, in recent months, the fast bowler has been in regular action in domestic cricket, showing that he may yet be ready for the Champions Trophy. Shami shared a video on social media of him training, making his intentions clear.

In the video, Shami can be seen sweating it out, as he prepares for domestic side Bengal's upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy match. Shami can also be seen wearing kneecaps to protect himself during this training video.

The big concern over Shami has been whether he will be able to bowl long spells and a full quota consistently. However, if the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 and the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy games are anything to go by, Shami seems to be ready.

Shami played nine matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, picking up 11 wickets. While he missed the initial Vijay Hazare games due to a heel inflammation, he came back and bowled eight overs in games against Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.

Shami has also put forward a stronger case for selection due to his form with the bat. Shami smacked a 17-ball 32 cameo during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and then showed himself as a reliable No. 8 for Bengal, scoring 42 in 34 balls against Madhya Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

If Shami's fitness does not prove to be a barrier, he should be a shoo-in for the India squad. The 34-year-old was India's top wicket-taker during the 2023 World Cup, the last time India played 50-over cricket at a stretch.

With the Champions Trophy squad announcement to be made by January 12, time is running out for BCCI's selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar to make a final decision on Shami. However, it must be noted that changes to the squad can be made up until a week before the Champions Trophy starts.