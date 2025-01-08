There has been a lot of discussion surrounding Jasprit Bumrah's injury that did not allow him to bowl during the final Test match against Australia. With the Champions Trophy taking place in February, the selectors were left concerned about his availability amid media reports claiming that he can be ruled out for a considerable amount of time. According to a report by Times Of India, cricketers who have suffered similar injuries believe that "if it is a back spasm as the team management said", Bumrah should be fit in time for the competition. However, if it turns out to be a Grade 1 stress fracture, Bumrah could be out for some time and miss a lot of action for the Indian cricket team.

"It does depend on the final diagnosis of the injury. Back spasm is normally an orange light, it tells you that something worse could be in store and you need to stop at that point… Having suffered a lower back stress fracture earlier, Bumrah must have read the signs at the right time and decided to stop in Sydney," a former India Test bowler who had to deal with a similar injury, told Times Of India.

"Most likely, this time he felt a tightness in the upper back. The reports have gone to his surgeon, we should have the final results very soon. My hunch is he will be part of the first squad that will be announced for CT. After all, you can have an injury replacement later," the pacer said.

Former India trainer Ramji Srinivasan also weighed in on the matter.

"I agree that if it is only spasms, he should be fit. In fact, he might be feeling alright even before he boarded the flight back home. But I am not so sure about it. The injury is related to stress, which is a direct result of playing too much cricket. If it is anything between a Grade 1 to Grade 3 injury related to stress fracture, it can take up to one to six months of recovery," Ramji told TOI.