Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Sri Lanka will be squaring off against New Zealand in the second ODI of the three-match series on Sunday in Pallekele. The hosts have taken 1-0 lead in the series after clinching a 45-run victory against the Kiwis in the first match on Wednesday. New Zealand will now aim to put their best, in order to level the series. Kusal Mendis struck a career-best 143 and Avishka Fernano hit 100 as Sri Lanka posted a commanding 324-5 in 49.2 overs before rain stopped play.

New Zealand, chasing a revised target of 221 off 27 overs, were restricted to 175-9 in the day-night game played at Dambulla.

When will the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match will be played on Sunday, November 17.

Where will the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.

What time will the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match start?

Advertisement

The Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match will start at 02:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 02:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match?

The Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network channel.

Where to follow the live streaming of Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd ODI?

Advertisement

The Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd ODI will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website alongside FanCode app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

With AFP Inputs