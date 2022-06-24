Sri Lanka vs Australia, 5th ODI Live Score Updates: Sri Lanka Look To Finish Series On A Bang
Sri Lanka vs Australia 5th ODI: Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat against Australia.
Sri Lanka vs Australia, 5th ODI Live Updates:Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat Australia square off in the 5th ODI in Colombo on Friday, with the hosts having already secured the series. After losing the opening match, Sri Lanka won the next three games on the trot to take an unassailable 3-1 lead coming into the final match. Sri Lanka will look to finish the series strong, while Australia will be playing for pride. Sri Lanka made three changes for the final ODI, with Dinesh Chandimal, Danushka Gunathilaka and debutant Pramod Madushan coming in for Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva and Wanindu Hasaranga. For Australia, the injured Travis Head has been replaced by Josh Inglis. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Sri Lanka XI: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana
Australia XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk) Glen Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood
SL vs AUS, 5th ODI Live
No run.
A touch shorter and on off, turning away. Mendis rocks back and slaps it through wide mid off for a single.
Starts off with a flighted ball on middle. Kusal Mendis prods forward to block it out.
Matthew Kuhnemann is into the attack now.
Full now, angling in again, on the pads. Kusal Mendis pushes it towards mid on for a single. End of another successful over from Josh Hazlewood!
Shaping away, outside off, length ball. Kusal Mendis leaves it alone.
Angling in, on the pads, length delivery. Dinesh Chandimal flicks it towards square leg and takes a single. He gets off the mark straightaway!
Dinesh Chandimal is the new man in.
OUT! CAUGHT! Two wickets in two overs for Josh Hazlewood! What a start this is for Australia! Josh Hazlewood now sends back the other opener, Danushka Gunathilaka as well. Tad short again, around middle and off. Danushka Gunathilaka dances down the track makes room and tries to slap this over mid off. But the ball goes off the top half of the bat and goes straight to Aaron Finch at mid off who takes an easy catch. Sri Lanka in trouble early on!
Width on offer now, short in length. Kusal Mendis steers it down to third man for a single.
Touch fuller, around middle and off. Kusal Mendis pushes it back to the bowler.
A huge appeal for LBW, but turned down! A fullish ball, this one lands around the leg pole, and turns towards middle. Danushka Gunathilaka tries to block this but he gets hit on his back pad. The replay shows that it was pitching outside leg.
Shorter again, spinning in, around middle. Kusal Mendis gets behind the line of the ball and works it away towards mid-wicket. Single taken!
Outside off, back of a length. Kusal Mendis stays in his crease and cuts it towards point.
Tad quicker on this occasion, darting it on the pads. Danushka Gunathilaka works it away towards square leg and takes a single.
Spinning away, short in length, around middle and off. Danushka Gunathilaka pushes it towards point off the back foot.
Tosses this one up, full, around middle. Danushka Gunathilaka presses forward and blocks it out solidly.
On a length, outside off. Kusal Mendis shoulders his arms at it. A wicket-maiden for Josh Hazlewood! Terrific over for Australia!
Much fuller now, around middle. Kusal Mendis defends it out solidly.
Good-length delivery, outside off, at 130 clicks. Kusal Mendis once again lets that go through to the keeper.