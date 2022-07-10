Sri Lanka vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Score Updates: Kusal Mendis will look to complete his ton on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test against Australia at Galle International Stadium. After bundling out Australia for 364 in the first innings, Sri Lanka rode on half-centuries from captain Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis to end Day 2 at 184 for two in the ongoing second Test at Galle. Karunaratne was dismissed on 86 ahead of stumps while Mendis remained unbeaten on 84. Earlier, Steve Smith ran out of partners on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka as Australia were bowled out for 364. Smith remained unbeaten on 145 as Prabath Jayasuriya scalped six wickets for Sri Lanka. Smith and Marnus Labuschagne hit brilliant centuries as Australia reached 298 for five at stumps on Day 1. Smith remained unbeaten on 109 while Labuschagne was dismissed on 104 by Sri Lanka's star on the Prabath Jayasuriya, who also dismissed Travis Head and Alex Carey to end the day with three wickets to his name. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson

Here Are Live Score Updates from 2nd Test Between Sri Lanka and Australia, straight from Galle International Stadium