Sri Lanka vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Score Updates: Kusal Mendis Looks To Score Ton, Sri Lanka On Top
Sri Lanka vs Australia, 2nd Test Live: Kusal Mendis will look to bring up his century on Day 3
Sri Lanka vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Score Updates: Kusal Mendis will look to complete his ton on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test against Australia at Galle International Stadium. After bundling out Australia for 364 in the first innings, Sri Lanka rode on half-centuries from captain Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis to end Day 2 at 184 for two in the ongoing second Test at Galle. Karunaratne was dismissed on 86 ahead of stumps while Mendis remained unbeaten on 84. Earlier, Steve Smith ran out of partners on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka as Australia were bowled out for 364. Smith remained unbeaten on 145 as Prabath Jayasuriya scalped six wickets for Sri Lanka. Smith and Marnus Labuschagne hit brilliant centuries as Australia reached 298 for five at stumps on Day 1. Smith remained unbeaten on 109 while Labuschagne was dismissed on 104 by Sri Lanka's star on the Prabath Jayasuriya, who also dismissed Travis Head and Alex Carey to end the day with three wickets to his name. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson
SL vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live
No run.
Flatter and on off. Chandimal blocks on the back foot.
Pushes it full and outside off, turning in. Chandimal prods to defend but gets an inside edge to square leg.
Fuller and outside off. Blocked out.
Dinesh Chandimal is the new batter in.
OUT! LBW! Turn does the trick as he gets the breakthrough! Australia wanted an early wicket and they have one here. Brilliant from Lyon once again. Nicely flights this one, full and outside off, spinning sharply in. Mendis tries to stay back as he looks to work it away but it spins sharply and it pings him on the pads. A huge shout for LBW and up goes the finger. It looked plumb but Kusal Mendis reviews it tough. Ultra Edge shows no bat. Ball Tracking shows three reds and Kusal Mendis has to go. Australia will be happy that the pitch is helping the bowlers as well.
Swing and a miss! Tossed up, outside off, hits the deck and spins in. Mendis looks to sweep but misses.
On a length and outside off. Mendis guides it to point for one more.
Too straight on the pads, flicked behind square on the leg side for a single.
Overpitched, outside off. Mathews drives it straight to mid on.
A bumper, around middle and leg. Mathews sits under it.
Fuller ball, around the 5th stump channel. Mathews covers his stumps and blocks it.
Length ball, around off. Mathews blocks it to covers.
Pat Cummins comes into the attack.
Tossed up on off. Defended out.
Mendis survives and he was inches away from walking back. Superb bowling from Lyon! Serves it on a good length, outside off and it spins in sharply. Mendis is rooted on the back foot as he looks to fend away but misses and gets hit on the pads. A huge shout for LBW but not given! Skipper, Lyon and Carey have a chat and Australia take the review. Ultra Edge shows no bat involved. Ball Tracking shows umpire's call on wickets hitting. Mendis survives. Nonetheless, a good review from the Aussie.
Fleasedoated, full and on middle, eased to mid on.
Good bunce there, shorter and outside off. Mendis punches it uppishly but in the safe cover region.
Drops it short and outside off. Mendis punches off the back foot to covers.
Tossed up, outside off. Mendis shuffles across and blocks it on the deck.