Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 187 run in the 1st Test match at Galle to take the lead in the series. Chasing a tough fourth innings target of 348 runs to win the match, the tourists were bowled out for 160 runs in the second innings to give the Lankans their first win of the second cycle of the ICC World Test Championship. The victory was set up by Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne, who scored a majestic century in the first innings (147) and followed it up with a fine knock of 83 runs in the second innings. Ramesh Mendis was the pick of the bowlers with 7 wickets in the match while Lasith Embuldeniya picked up a 5-wicket haul in the second innings broke the back of the Windies batting.

As a result of this win Sri Lanka has climbed to the top of the World Test Championship points table. ICC on Thursday shared a photo of the WTC points table as it stands currently, with the caption, "Sri Lanka on top. The ICC #WTC23 points table after the first #SLvWI Test."

The ICC #WTC23 points table after the first #SLvWI Test ???? pic.twitter.com/73U0XUMgsh — ICC (@ICC) November 25, 2021

The Lankans leapfrogged India, despite having only one Test win under their belt as compared to India's two, which came on the unfinished tour of England. This is because Sri Lanka have a higher percentage of points (PCT), which is 100 percent as they have won the only Test they have played so far in this cycle.

India have won two Tests, lost one and drawn one, which puts their PCT at 54.17, Pakistan are third as they have a PCT of 50, having won 1 and lost 1 of the two matches they have played. The table standings would change depending upon the result of the first Test between New Zealand and India, which is currently underway in Kanpur.