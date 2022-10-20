The Union minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Thursday gave a sharp response to the Pakistan Cricket Board's statement about its participation in the ICC World Cup in India next year.

Sports minister Anurag Thakur has said that India's contribution to cricket cannot be ignored and that all top teams will participate in the ICC World Cup next year. His response came a day after PCB issued a statement about their participation in the event. "The ODI World Cup will also take place next year in India and all big teams around the globe will take part in it. Because, you can't ignore India in any sport. India has contributed a lot to sports, especially cricket. So, the World Cup will be organised next year, and it will grand and historic event. Home ministry will take a decision as there is security concerns in Pakistan. It's not just cricket," Thakur said during an event for the announcement of the Khelo India Youth Games. It all started after Asian Cricket Council chief Jay Shah said on Tuesday that India will not travel to Pakistan for next year's Asia Cup and that the tournament could be shifted to a neutral venue. Jay Shah's statement led to strong reactions from Pakistani cricket community. Pakistan has been hosting top international teams at home since last year. Teams like Australia and England have toured the country recently. PCB came out with a strong statement on Wednesday stating that Jay Shah's comments were unilateral and nothing had been discussed with the Pakistan Cricket Board. The board also stated that shifting the Asia Cup out of Pakistan could divide international cricket community and can also create doubts about Pakistan's participation in next year's ICC World Cup in India. "The overall impact of such statements have the potential to split the Asian and international cricketing communities, and can impact Pakistan's visit to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and future ICC Events in India in the 2024-2031 cycle," PCB said in its statement. India had last toured Pakistan for a bilateral series in 2005-06 under the leadership of Rahul Dravid. India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral cricket series since 2012-13 when Pakistan had toured India for three T20Is and as many ODIs. India are slated to takeon Pakistan in their opening match of the ICC T20 World Cup in Melbourne on Sunday.