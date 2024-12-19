South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI Live Streaming: South Africa are all set to host Pakistan in the second ODI of the three-match series on Thursday in Cape Town. The visitors have taken 1-0 lead in the series after registering a three-wicket win in the first game. Earlier on Tuesday, Saim Ayub hit a superb 109 and Salman Agha starred with bat and ball as Pakistan beat South Africa. The left-handed Ayub and Salman (82 not out) shared a fifth wicket partnership of 141, rescuing Pakistan from 60 for four.

Salman, who earlier had career-best bowling figures of four for 32 as South Africa were restricted to 239 for nine, was named man of the match - but he handed the trophy to Ayub.

When will the South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match take place?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match will take place on Thursday, December 19 (IST).

Where will the South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match take place?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match will take place at the Newlands, Cape Town.

What time will the South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match start?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match will start at 5:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 5:00 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match in India?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match will be telecast on the Sports18 network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website in India.

(All details are as per information shared by the broadcaster)