Story ProgressBack to home
South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 1, Live Score Updates
South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test, Live Updates: South Africa will be hosting Pakistan in the first Test of the two-match series in Centurion on Thursday.
South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test, Live Score Updates© X (Twitter)
South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 1, Live Updates: South Africa will be hosting Pakistan in the first Test of the two-match series in Centurion on Thursday. The visitors will be high on confidence as they will be coming to this series after claiming a historic 3-0 clean sweep against the Proteas in the recently-concluded ODI series. On the other hand, South African captain Temba Bavuma announced an all-pace attack for the first Test. Fast bowler Corbin Bosch will make his debut for a team missing several leading pace bowlers because of injury. (Live Scorecard)
1st Test, Pakistan in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2024/25, Dec 26, 2024
Day 1 | Post Lunch Session
SA
PAK
106/4 (28.4)
SuperSport Park, Centurion
South Africa won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.70
Batsman
Kamran Ghulam
35 (32)
Mohammad Rizwan
16* (34)
Bowler
Kagiso Rabada
20/0 (9.4)
Marco Jansen
25/0 (7)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check India Tour of Australia 2024-25, Results, News and IPL 2025 Mega Auction Updates at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
SA vs PAK, 1st Test Day 1, Live Updates
Four!
No run.
Full and outside off, nips away. Mohammad Rizwan defends it firmly right underneath his eyes.
On a similar length, just outside off. Mohammad Rizwan drags it out back towards the bowler this time.
Overpitched on off stump. Mohammad Rizwan digs it out back towards mid on.
FOUR! Glorious drive that. Goes back of a length, swinging away. Kamran Ghulam stands tall, gets his hands up high and punches it off the back foot past cover to pick up another boundary.
Good length, around off, Kamran Ghulam fends it to cover from the front foot.
FOUR! Crunched! Back of a length, wide outside off, no swing at all, Kamran Ghulam gets enough room to free his arms as he slices it wide of cover for a boundary. With that, 100 comes up for Pakistan!
Comes from around the wicket, short of a length, around off, Mohammad Rizwan keeps it down wide of square leg for a single.
Hard length, outside off, shapes away, Mohammad Rizwan lets it go to the keeper.
Goes fuller and wide outside off, from over the stumps, Mohammad Rizwan goes for a drive from the front foot. The ball goes wide of cover where Bavuma gets a hand off it and they take a couple of runs.
Hard length, just outside off, Kamran Ghulam wants to leave it but can't be able to withdraw the bat properly as the ball hits it and rolls over to point. No harm is done!
Beaten! Bowled just on a good length, outside off, inviting the drive. Kamran Ghulam goes for it and gets beaten off the outside edge.
Full and outside off, shaping away. Kamran Ghulam leaves it alone.
FOUR! Put away nicely and all the pressure built has just fizzled out. Goes back of a length, outside off, swinging away. Kamran Ghulam stays inside his crease and punches this off the back foot past cover-point for another boundary.
Fuller and outside off, swinging away. Kamran Ghulam goes tentatively forward and drives it off the close face of the bat towards mid off.
Oh my word, that is a scary leave. Bowled full and just outside off, jags back in just that slight bit. Kamran Ghulam trusts the bounce of the pitch and leaves it alone off length.
End of a maiden over! On a good length, around off, Mohammad Rizwan guides it to point with ease.
On a length, wide outside off, from over the wicket, shapes away, Mohammad Rizwan goes for the chase but misses it.
JAFFA! Hard length, around middle, nips back in sharply, Mohammad Rizwan tries to keep it down with the cross bat but gets beaten on the inside edge as the ball goes over the stumps.