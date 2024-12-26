South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 1, Live Updates: South Africa will be hosting Pakistan in the first Test of the two-match series in Centurion on Thursday. The visitors will be high on confidence as they will be coming to this series after claiming a historic 3-0 clean sweep against the Proteas in the recently-concluded ODI series. On the other hand, South African captain Temba Bavuma announced an all-pace attack for the first Test. Fast bowler Corbin Bosch will make his debut for a team missing several leading pace bowlers because of injury. (Live Scorecard)