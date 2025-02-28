Shubman Gill, Indian cricket team vice-captain at the Champions Trophy 2025, is in great touch at the Champions Trophy 2025. Carrying forward his purple patch from the three-ODI series against England, the opener has struck 101* and 46 in the first two matches at the Champions Trophy 2025. And He looks determined to carry on. After several reports claimed he was absent from training, giving rise to speculation, a report on Thursday said he practised on a 'personal level' while it was a rest day for the Indian cricket team.

While most of the other players were either in their hotel rooms or having a day out in Dubai, Gill trained with members of the support staff in Dubai, including throwdown specialists, at the ICC Academy.



"Shubman Gill trained with members of the support staff for an informal session. Since it wasn't an official training day, it looks like a personal session. But it wasn't a marathon one and took place in the afternoon hours," a well placed source was quoted as saying by a report in TOI.

Gill on Wednesday consolidated his position atop the ICC ODI Batting Rankings after playing a big role in his team's qualification for the semifinals of the Champions Trophy. Gill, who scored a match-winning 101 not out against Bangladesh and 46 against Pakistan in Group A matches played in Dubai this past week, has gained 21 rating points and moved up to 817 rating points, increasing the gap with second-placed Babar Azam from 23 to 47 points.

Navjot Singh Sidhu said Gill has emerged from the shadows of titans such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

"Look, see, nothing grows under a banyan tree and the banyan tree of Indian cricket is basically Rohit Sharma and with him, Virat Kohli. But when you look at Shubman Gill, those two straight drives, even the blistering cover drive, this is like a blitzkrieg where the opposition is taken aback, you know, it's awe-inspiring," Sidhu said.

"This man has emerged from the shadows of that banyan tree and has come of age. It's tough to say that. You rate ability in men by what they finish, not by what they attempt. When you actually take your side through after scoring a hundred and don't throw your wicket, that responsibility is making you better.

"It is developing you; it's not ruining you. So, every responsibility that he's shouldered has made him better. And to me, the best thing is, he's technically so sound that he makes it look so easy," Sidhu added.