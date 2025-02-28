Story ProgressBack to home
Vidarbha vs Kerala Ranji Trophy Final: Live Cricket Score And Updates
Ranji Trophy Final Live Updates: Kerala put 131/3 on the board at stumps on Day 2, chasing Vidarbha's first innings total of 379.
Kerala batters against Vidarbha in Ranji Trophy final© X (Twitter)
Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Final Live Updates: An enthralling contest unfolded over the last two days between Kerala and Vidarbha as the two sides squared off in the Ranji Trophy final. Kerala's pace attack, led by Nedumankuzhy Basil, MD Nidheesh, and Eden Apple Tom, ensured that Vidarbha did not take complete control on day two of the title-decider in Nagpur. They ended Day 2 posting 131 for the loss of three wickets, largely thanks to an unbeaten 66 from Aditya Sarwate, who was promoted to No. 3. Kerala, however, still have a long way to go before they match Vidarbha's first innings total of 379. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the live cricket score and updates from Kerala vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy Final:
Final, Ranji Trophy, 2024/25, Feb 26, 2025
Play In Progress
VID
379/10 (123.1)
KER
157/3 (49.0)
Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
Kerala won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.20
Batsman
Aditya Sarwate
74 (155)
Sachin Baby
17* (50)
Bowler
Nachiket Bhute
33/0 (9)
Harsh Dubey
29/0 (15)
No run, played towards point.
On middle, Sarwate turns it to mid-wicket for a single.
Length and angling on middle, Sarwate blocks.
On the pads, this is blocked out.
Tossed up on middle, this is defended out.
Full and on off, Sarwate pushes it past point for a single.
Angles it full and on middle, Sarwate defends.
An arm ball on middle, Sarwate prods and blocks it out.
Tossed up outside off, Sarwate leans to defend but misses.
Length ball on off, this is blocked out.