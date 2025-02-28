Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Final Live Updates: An enthralling contest unfolded over the last two days between Kerala and Vidarbha as the two sides squared off in the Ranji Trophy final. Kerala's pace attack, led by Nedumankuzhy Basil, MD Nidheesh, and Eden Apple Tom, ensured that Vidarbha did not take complete control on day two of the title-decider in Nagpur. They ended Day 2 posting 131 for the loss of three wickets, largely thanks to an unbeaten 66 from Aditya Sarwate, who was promoted to No. 3. Kerala, however, still have a long way to go before they match Vidarbha's first innings total of 379. (Live Scorecard)

