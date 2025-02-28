Afghanistan vs Australia LIVE Streaming, Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan take on Australia in another virtual knockout encounter in Champions Trophy 2025. Afghanistan enter the game in jubilant mood, having defeated England in a dramatic 8-run win last time out. On the other hand, Australia are in a precarious position despite defeating England, due to their game against South Africa being washed out in Rawalpindi. Afghanistan must win to qualify to the knockout stage, while Australia have a slim but mathematical chance of going through even if they lose.

Here are the LIVE Streaming details of Afghanistan vs Australia, Champions Trophy 2025 Live Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Afghanistan vs Australia, Champions Trophy match take place?

The Afghanistan vs Australia, Champions Trophy match will take place on Friday, February 28 (IST).

Where will the Afghanistan vs Australia, Champions Trophy match be held?

The Afghanistan vs Australia, Champions Trophy match will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan.

What time will the Afghanistan vs Australia, Champions Trophy match start?

The Afghanistan vs Australia, Champions Trophy match will start at 2:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 2 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Afghanistan vs Australia, Champions Trophy match?

The Afghanistan vs Australia, Champions Trophy match will be televised live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Australia, Champions Trophy match?

The Afghanistan vs Australia, Champions Trophy match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

