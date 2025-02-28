Another giant-killing performance from Afghanistan further strengthened their status as a fearsome side that can beat any team on the international stage. The Afghans stunned England in their Champions Trophy match on Wednesday to dump them out of the competition. Awaiting another giant in the form of Australia, Afghanistan sent a firm reminder to the cricket world, that they should no longer be considered as minnows. As a discussion over Afghanistan's rise emerged, former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja explained why their win over England shouldn't be considered as a 'one off'.

Afghanistan defeated England by 8 runs to keep their Champions Trophy semi-final hopes alive. During a discussion in a Pakistan-based show 'Dressing Room', the likes of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Ajay Jadeja discussed if the Afghans have what it takes to beat even Australia.

"Absolutely," answered Akram. "The way they won that game against England... Ibrahim Zadran played so well after they lost early wickets and then to defend 320 with a wet ball was commendable. The ball was literally wet because of the dew. That will give them a lot of confidence. Yeah, Australia can make it one-sided, but if Afghanistan are on song, then they can beat any team in the world."

In front of some of the greats from across the border, Jadeja decided to remind them that Afghanistan have won more matches in ICC events than Pakistan.

"They have won more games than your team, my friend, in ICC events. Anybody who thinks it's a one-off thing is fooling themselves," Jadeja said.

Jadeja was part of Afghanistan's coaching staff when they scripted a memorable run in the 2023 ODI World Cup. He has himself has seen Afghanistan make significant forward strides in the game. It's the team's belief that has impressed the former India star the most.

"Now they believe they can get out of any situation. When you win close games, then it's all about belief. That they have shown in this tournament," he said.