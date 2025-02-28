AFG vs AUS LIVE Score Updates, Champions Trophy 2025: Rain Threatens Afghanistan's Fairytale Run, High Chances Of...
Afghanistan vs Australia LIVE Updates, Champions Trophy 2025: Rain threat looms over the Champions Trophy Group B encounter between minnows Afghanistan and Australia in Lahore. Weather forecast has predicted more than 70 per cent chance of rain in and around the Gaddafi Stadium, the venue for today's crucial encounter. However, there is some good news for the fans as there is no rain at the moment. Afghanistan are coming to this on the back of dumping England out of the Champions Trophy with an eight-run win. For Australia, the match against Afghanistan poses a tricky challenge, with a win necessary following the washout of their game against South Africa. Should they lose, there is still a mathematical possibility to qualify, via net run rate. However, Afghanistan must win. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the Afghanistan vs Australia, Champions Trophy 2025 Group B match, straight from the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore:
- 13:45 (IST)Afghanistan vs Australia LIVE: AFG not focused on its bete noire!Despite Maxwell's carnage in the 2023 ODI World Cup, Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi has said that his has chalked out plans for the entire Australian side and is not just focussed on one player."You think we will come only to play with Maxwell? Do you think it will be like that? We have planned for entire Australian team, and I know that he (Maxwell) played really well in the 2023 World Cup, but that's part of the history," Shahidi said at the pre-match press conference on Thursday."After that, we beat them in T20 World Cup, and we think about all opposition team. We are not coming to the ground to plan on individual players. We will try our best to come with the planning, and we are not playing only Maxwell - we are playing Australia," Shahidi added.
- 13:37 (IST)Afghanistan vs Australia LIVE: Some good news from Lahore!As per ESPNcricinfo, "it rained overnight in Lahore. Luckily, it's dry now. It's fluctuating between an overcast and clear sky (sunny). The picture does not seem grim right now." Hopefully, we there won't be a washout today.
- 13:30 (IST)Afghanistan vs Australia LIVE: Pride on the line for AFG!For Afghanistan, this is more than just a game. Cricket Australia has refused to play Afghanistan in bilateral series, citing concerns over the humanitarian crisis in the country, particularly the treatment of girls and women by the Taliban.
- 13:23 (IST)Afghanistan vs Australia LIVE: Dark clouds loom over Lahore!Rain threat looms over this encounter as the weather forecast has predicted more than 70 per cent chance of rain in and around the Gaddafi Stadium. Stay tuned as we await an official confirmation of the current scene.
