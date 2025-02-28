Afghanistan vs Australia LIVE: AFG not focused on its bete noire!

Despite Maxwell's carnage in the 2023 ODI World Cup, Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi has said that his has chalked out plans for the entire Australian side and is not just focussed on one player.





"You think we will come only to play with Maxwell? Do you think it will be like that? We have planned for entire Australian team, and I know that he (Maxwell) played really well in the 2023 World Cup, but that's part of the history," Shahidi said at the pre-match press conference on Thursday.





"After that, we beat them in T20 World Cup, and we think about all opposition team. We are not coming to the ground to plan on individual players. We will try our best to come with the planning, and we are not playing only Maxwell - we are playing Australia," Shahidi added.